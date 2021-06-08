Shooting Victim is San Jose’s 20th Homicide of 2021

A man died after he was shot early Monday morning in San Jose, police said.

Officers responded at 3:04am June 7 to Dubert Lane and Santee Drive after someone reported a person was shot.

Officers located the victim, who had at least one gunshot wound, and paramedics found the man had died.

The man's name will be released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office after the examiner confirms the man's identity and tells his family of his death.

Police have not identified any suspects in the killing and the motive is under investigation. The slaying is the city's 20th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kilmer or Detective Reckas of the Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

People who want to be anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.