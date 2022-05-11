San José to Receive $25.2 Million Homekey Grant to Buy Arena Hotel

San José Mayor Sam Liccardo announced this week that Governor Newsom’s latest announcement of state Homekey awards included $25.2 million for San José’s purchase of the Arena Hotel in downtown San José:

“In 2016, San José pioneered a new approach to housing our unhoused neighbors by buying and converting hotels and motels into dignified living accommodations for our most vulnerable residents,” Liccardo said. “That model successfully moved thousands of San Joséans off the streets.”

The funds will be used to convert the 90-unit Arena Hotel, 817 The Alameda, to interim and future permanent housing for homeless individuals and couples, according to the city.

The site is located within a half mile of transit and other resources. San Jose also received $14.5 million from Homekey to purchase the SureStay Hotel in 2020.