San Jose Survey Seeks Public Feedback on City Services

San Jose released its annual community survey this week, giving residents the opportunity to provide feedback on city services.

Conducted by a polling firm called the National Research Center and City Auditor Joe Rois, the poll will remain open until Oct. 16.

The 32-question survey takes about 16 minutes to complete and asks questions about public safety, economic health, transit and other services such as libraries and parks.

Last year, more than 4,000 residents took the survey and the results were later released in the city auditor’s annual report on city services. The 2020 results will be released in December and presented to the City Council in January 2021.

The survey is is available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese. It’s also completely anonymous and no personal data will be collected or shared.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase. Or, click here to sign up for text updates about what she’s working on.