San Jose Resident Gets 5-year Prison Term for Possession Of Child Pornography

Brian Risso, 63, of San Jose, was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for possession of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp.

The sentence was handed down by the U. S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman in federal court in San Jose.

Risso pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8, 2023. According to his plea agreement, Risso admitted that in February 2022, he knowingly possessed "visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct," according to prosecutors.

At sentencing, federal judge found that these depictions included prepubescent minors and minors engaged in sadistic or masochistic conduct. According to a court filing, Risso possessed 542 files containing child pornography, including 513 images and 29 videos.

In addition to the prison term, Freeman ordered Risso to serve 60 months of supervised release, to begin after his prison term and to pay a fine of $25,000; and to pay a $5,100 special assessment.

Freeman scheduled a hearing in April to decide issues regarding restitution.