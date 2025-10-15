San Jose Police Arrest Suspect on Attempted Murder Charge 

San Jose Police arrested a 38-year-old man who had barricaded himself inside a residence near Willow Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Police said that while attempting on Oct. 8 to serve arrest and search warrants on Michael Alvarez, a suspect in a September shooting, the suspect barricaded himself in a residence

The police department’s Special Operations Unit responded to the scene and utilized a chemical agent to persuade the suspect to safely surrender, police said.

Detectives investigating a September incident had identified the suspect as Alvarez, 38, of San Jose, resulting in the warrants.

On Sept.2, at approximately 12:52am, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred in the 400 block of Minnesota Avenue. The officers located spent bullet casings and evidence of the

Officers located the victims and the vehicle they fled in, which was riddled with bullet holes. The investigation revealed that the two adult victims, one male and one female, were in an argument with the adult male suspect when he produced a firearm and shot at the victims multiple times.

The adult male victim was shot at least once, and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The adult female victim was fortunately not injured.

After arresting Alvarez last week, police located a loaded privately made firearm, ammunition, a 3-D printer used to manufacture firearms and various narcotics.

Alvarez was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for various crimes including attempted murder, as well as firearm and narcotics-related crimes.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Nishimura #4732 of the San José Police Department Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.