San Jose Police Arrest Man They Say Used Explosives to Damage PG&E Transformers

San Jose police said today that the arrest of a man on Thursday for allegedly having explosive materials at a home in the city is connected to an investigation into attacks on PG&E transformers in the area in recent months.

Peter Karasav, 35, was arrested in the 600 block of Potomac Court morning of March 2 and investigators said they found explosive materials and possible narcotics activity at a home there.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told Bay City News: "there is so much material in there that we've had to call in some federal resources to assist us," including the FBI.

Police said Friday that the investigation began following an explosion early on the morning of Dec. 8 that damaged a transformer in the 5000 block of Thornwood Drive.

A second transformer was reported damaged in an explosion early on the morning of Jan. 5 in the 6000 block of Snell Avenue.

More information about the investigation was not immediately available.

PG&E issued a statement about the case Friday afternoon.

“PG&E takes seriously the protection of critical infrastructure, and we appreciate the responsive action of the SJPD," the utility said.

Here is the Twitter thread about this case, posted by the San Jose Police Department Office of Media Relations:

March 1

March 2

Update: This investigation began with two separate incidents involving explosive devices between December and January.

On Jan. 5, around 1:00 pm officers responded to the 6000 block of Snell Ave. on a report of a damaged transformer. A PG&E employee stated that an explosion occurred the night before around 2:00 am.

The PG&E employee also stated that a similar incident occurred on Dec. 8, 2022 around 4:00 am at the 5000 block of Thornwood Dr. in which an explosion caused damage to a transformer.

San Jose Inside contributed to this report.