Quakes Open 2023 Season at PayPay Stadium Saturday

The San Jose Earthquakes Quakes home opener at PayPal Stadium is tomorrow, March 4, against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Quakes look to rebound from a heartbreaking loss last weekend, when Atlanta United scored twice in stoppage time to win 2-1 in the season opener for both clubs.

Quakes fans will greet the team’s new coach, Luchi Gonzales, who was head coach of FC Dallas from 2019-21. Gonzales was assistant coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team, in 2021-22, when he was with the USMNT for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The new Supporters Section will be unveiled at the home opener. The new terrace construction was completed after the end of the 2022 season. The blue seats were removed, and the terrace now consists of two standing-room sections with room for the San Jose Ultras and other fans.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Quakes’ 2003 championship.

The 2023 season will be highlighted by rivalry matches with the LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium and with the Los Angeles Football Club at Levi’s Stadium.

Stadium gates open two hours before the first kick at 7:15pm at the 18.000-seat PayPal Stadium, 1123 Coleman Ave.

