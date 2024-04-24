San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s Bodyguard Attacked During TV Interview

San Jose police on Tuesday evening arrested a man after he attacked a plainclothes officer acting as a security detail for Mayor Matt Mahan while the mayor was in the middle of a television interview in downtown San Jose.

The mayor was not injured in the attack, which was caught on camera by KRON4-TV and re-posted on X by KRON reporter Jack Molmud. The incident occurred on South First Street.

Police did not identify the suspect or the officer, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the brief fistfight.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, facing charges of felony assault on a police officer.

The KRON video shows a man speaking with, then punching the officer as the mayor backed off, then spoke on his cell phone as the fight continued in the street.

In a statement late Monday night, Mahan’s chief communications officer, Tasha Dean, said the mayor was grateful for his security team and the police department.

“The actions of the officer tonight were heroic and a testament to the de-escalation training that makes our officers effective, compassionate and stewards of community trust,” Dean said.

“His thoughts are with the officer and he hopes for a speedy recovery,” Dean continued. “The mayor understands how privileged he is to have an armed officer protecting him at all times and is resolved in his commitment to create a safer city for everyone.”

The officer who was assaulted did not draw his weapon during the video.

“While interviewing Mayor Matt Mahan in downtown San Jose, a man was shouting at us and fought Mayor Mahan's security guard,” Molmud posted on X. “The fight lasted a couple minutes and the man was arrested by SJPD. Police said they were compiling evidence and sending it to the DA's office.”

In the beginning of the video, a person is seen approaching the mayor’s protective detail off camera, as Mahan tells the pedestrian he is in the middle of an interview.