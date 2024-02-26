Artificial Intelligence Thinks It’s Perfectly Ready to Serve as Our Moral and Ethical Compass

On Saturday, Fox News Digital quoted an anonymous Google spokesperson apologizing for an “appalling and inappropriate” response by its Google Gemini artificial intelligence product that refused to unequivocally condemn pedophilia.
The gotcha for what Fox called Google’s “woke AI bot” followed a New York Post article citing questions posed by conservative commentator Frank McCormick, who posted screen shots of his exchange to his “Chalkboard Heresy” feed on X.com.
The chat bot parsed the difference between being inappropriately attracted to children and acting on those instincts, according to the screenshots, saying the latter was clearly wrong. However since even thinking bad thoughts needs to be condemned in the view of the pedophile-focused right, Google apparently assured Fox that it would fix the problem.
That leads one to wonder if AI isn’t all that artificial and objective in the first place if humans can go in and modify the machine learning algorithm to make the answers more Fox News-friendly.
Aside from being caught in the crosshairs of morality wars, the role of AI as a trusted guide on moral issues was something I hadn’t thought about. So I decided to give it a whirl on ethical questions ranging from the Sixth Commandment (the murder one) to more mundane issues about how I should spend the Sunday I wrote this column.
Then I had ChatGPT distill the lengthier results down to a tl;dr version, a morality cheat sheet for the day. Here’s its summary:
Dan Pulcrano is executive of the Weeklys media group.