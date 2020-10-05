San Jose May Allow Archery to Control ‘Trap Wise’ Feral Pigs

With wild hogs in South San Jose have started becoming “trap wise,” two councilmen want to allow trappers to fell the couple-hundred-pound beasts with bows and arrows.

The Capital of Silicon Valley first started addressing its pig problem back in 2013, when Councilman Johnny Khamis and former Councilman Pete Constant introduced an ordinance allowing licensed trappers to catch and kill the pigs within city limits.

Since then, it seems, the feral hogs have started to wise up.

In a bid to stay a step ahead of the feral hogs, Khamis has teamed up with council colleague Sergio Jimenez to allow California Department of Fish and Wildlife-authorized pig-catchers to use archery instead of just traps.

The 11-member council will consider the proposal on Tuesday afternoon.

Proprietors of the Coyote Creek Golf Club say the pigs have cost them $16,000 in damages on their 414-acre property in 2020 alone.

“The constant repair is having a negative financial impact to our Golf Course Maintenance budget, as well as presenting a less than ideal playing condition for our guests,” General Manager Mike Fish wrote in a letter to the city.

Fish says that the nearly $16,000 excludes the monthly trapping fees and future costs of replacing large swaths of the course. In 2017, the golf club paid $40,000 to replace parts of the course that had been destroyed by the wild boars.

Unlike domesticated pigs, feral hogs are aggressive and have been known to charge and attack humans. “They’re dangerous, they’re not part of the natural habitat that has been here and they cause a lot of damage so we’re hoping to control their population,” Khamis told San Jose Inside. “If they’re going to learn not to destroy the property than let them learn. They learn how to evade traps, maybe they’ll learn not to chew up peoples’ grass.”

Khamis and Jimenez’s proposal is considered an urgency ordinance, which means it will become effective immediately upon council approval compared to regular ordinances that go into effect 30 days after adoption.

To pass an urgency ordinance, the city council needs eight votes instead of six. If approved, it would be in effect until the end of the year.

The City Council convenes virtually at 1:30pm Tuesday. Click here to read the entire agenda, here to join the Zoom meeting and here to tune in on YouTube.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase. Or, click here to sign up for text updates about what she’s working on.