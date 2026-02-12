San Jose Man Pleads Guilty to Setting Fire to Almaden Valley Post Office

Richard Tillman, 44, of San Jose, pleaded guilty in federal court this week to setting fire to the Almaden Valley Post Office last July.

Tillman was initially charged by a criminal complaint in July 2025, and indicted by a federal grand jury in August of one count of malicious destruction of government property when he rammed his car into the front of the post office on Crown Boulevard in San Jose, then set fire to it in the early hours of July 20, 2025.

In pleading guilty on Feb. 9, Tillman admitted that he intentionally set the fire in order to “make a point to the United States government.”

Tillman, currently in federal custody, is to be sentenced in April. Tillman faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a minimum sentence of five years in prison, and a fine of $250,000 for the charge of malicious destruction of government property by fire.

In preparation for the fire, Tillman had purchased firelogs and lighter fluid. He then drove to the Post Office with firelogs in the vehicle, backed the vehicle through the building’s front door, exited the vehicle, spread lighter fluid throughout the vehicle, threw a lit match into the vehicle, and exited the Post Office, according to prosecutors.

The fire quickly spread from the vehicle to the post office, completely destroying its lobby, which has not been available to the public since the fire.

U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian said the prosecution is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service, Alcohol/Tobacco/Firearms, the FBI, the San Jose Police Department and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.