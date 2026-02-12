Members of Conspiracy Get Prison Terms for Stealing $2.5M from DoorDash

All five members of a conspiracy to steal more than $2.5 million from DoorDash by placing phantom delivery orders have been sentenced in federal court in San Jose.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman handed down the sentences on Wednesday. .

According to court documents, from November 2020 to February 2021, Matheus Duarte, 30, a Brazilian national residing in Hayward, Calif.; Hari Vamsi Anne, 31, of Cypress, Texas; Sayee Chaitanya Reddy Devagiri, 31, of Newport Beach, Calif.; Manaswi Mandadapu, 31, of Irvine, Calif.; and Tyler Thomas Bottenhorn, 30, of Dixon, Calif., worked together to cause DoorDash to pay for deliveries that never occurred.

DoorDash’s business includes providing delivery services to customers in response to orders placed using the entity’s platform, which would then be fulfilled by drivers. In furtherance of the scheme, prosecutors said the five defendants created fraudulent customer accounts and driver accounts on DoorDash’s platform and used the fictitious customer accounts to place orders for delivery.

Using insider access to DoorDash’s computer systems, the defendants assigned those orders to fraudulent driver accounts, then manipulated DoorDash’s computer systems to cause DoorDash to pay the fraudulent driver accounts as if individual orders had been delivered hundreds of times.

The scheme resulted in fraudulent payments exceeding $2.5 million, according to prosecutors.

All five defendants pleaded guilty and admitted to their involvement in the scheme to defraud, and have been sentenced as follows: