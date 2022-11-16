MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE

Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted.

With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted, Tuesday’s report from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters showed that Mahan widened his lead to 6,351 votes, with approximately 27,000 votes remaining.

In order to surge past Mahan to victory, Chavez would need to get more than 60% of the remaining ballots to win. Her vote totals haven’t come close to that percentage in the eight days of counting since Election Day.

The tally showed 123,436 votes (51.32%) for Mahan, with 117,085 (48.68%)for Cindy Chavez, with Mahan leading by 2.64 percentage points.