Here’s Where to Find Free COVID Tests in Santa Clara County

Below is a list of this week’s no-cost, no-appointment-necessary pop-up sites for COVID-19 testing offered by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

SAN JOSE

1 to 6pm, Tuesday to Friday

9am to 2pm, Saturday

C Commons, Independence High School, 617 N. Jackson Ave.

CAMPBELL

10am to 3pm, Tuesday to Friday

Orchard City Banquet Hall, Campbell Community Center, 1 W. Campbell Ave.

GILROY

10am to 3pm, Tuesday to Friday

South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary), 9300 Wren Ave.

Who Can Get Tested?

COVID-19 testing is free for everyone. No health insurance or doctor’s note is required, and it does not impact your immigration status.

These pop-up sites are designed for people in the community who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. Those with symptoms should call their health care provider for guidance or call 888.334.1000 to reach a healthcare provider for further assessment.

This is important to protect others at the testing site and to evaluate for other healthcare needs that could be causing the symptoms. All pop-up sites are open to all ages; individuals under 12 years old need parental consent.

What Happens Next?

People who test positive at one of the pop-up testing sites will receive a phone call within three to four days, or as soon as the next day. Those who test negative at one of the pop-up sites will receive an email (in multiple languages) within five days.

People who test negative with no email on file will receive a letter in postal mail within 10 days. Be sure to answer all calls and check messages after getting tested at a pop-up site.

To find more testing locations near you, visit SCCfreetest.org or call 211.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​