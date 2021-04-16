San Jose Sharks Prepare to Welcome Fans at the SAP Center

The San Jose Sharks will be welcoming a limited number of fans back to the SAP Center to see them face off against the Arizona Coyotes on April 26.

“On behalf of the entire Sharks organization, I am elated to welcome fans back to SAP Center at San Jose,” said Jonathan Becher, president of Sharks Sports & Entertainment.

Becher said the health and safety of fans remains a top priority and pointed to the SAP Center’s recent Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s STAR Facility Accreditation.

“[It’s] the gold-standard designation awarded to select venues that have established procedures to prepare, respond, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics,” Becher said.

Becher is essentially saying: it is safe to come back.

The April 26 Sharks game will make the first time the SAP Center has hosted an event for members of the public since March 8, 2020.

But as fans come back, there are notable changes and safety guidelines.

Everyone 2 years or older in attendance must either provide proof of vaccination with the final dose received at least two weeks prior to the day of the game or a negative COVID test from any testing provider.

The Sharks have partnered with Total Testing Solutions to provide a convenient way for ticketed fans to receive a free COVID test that must be booked 48-72 hours before the game.

The free PCR test can be taken between 10am to 4pm at the SAP Center and will be valid for 72 hours prior to the game.

Fans could also receive a rapid antigen COVID test at the rink on the day of the game, without an appointment, for $50.

Those 2 years and older must also wear a facial covering at all times except when they are actively eating or drinking in the area that has been designated for drinking.

Neck gaiters, facial coverings with exhalation valves, bandanas and face shields do not meet the facial covering requirements for entry into SAP Center.

The SAP Center will also not allow any bags, including clear bags, with exceptions for medical devices and diaper bags accompanied by a child in diapers.

All tickets are required to be purchased in advance and there will be no day-of sales for games.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four seats with 6 feet of physical distance between each pod. Per state guidelines, fans seated together should be from the same household.

The SAP Center has also gone contactless for transactions including tickets, food and parking. It will only accept mobile payments, credit cards or debit cards.

For more information about the reopening of SAP Center for fans, visit the Fan Safety Guidelines at www.sjsharks.com/fansafety.

To book a COVID test through the SAP Center visit https://www.totaltestingsolutions.com/sharks-fans-testing-information/.