San Jose Basketball Player, 2 Others Banned by NCAA for Gambling on Games

Three Division I men’s basketball players – including one from San Jose State – have had their eligibility permanently revoked after the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions discovered they participated in gambling, including betting on their own games and “manipulating” their performances to alter outcomes, according to a statement released by the NCAA Wednesday.

The three players — Steven Vasquez, Jalen Weaver and Mykell Robinson — all played at Fresno State at one point in their careers.

In February, the Fresno Bee reported that Weaver had been held out of games due to an investigation into gambling. That followed news that Robinson, who hadn’t played since a Jan. 11 loss to Nevada, was also missing in action.

In late February, Vasquez, who had transferred from Fresno, was removed from San Jose State’s online roster.

“Fresno State holds itself to the highest standards of integrity, character and sportsmanship, and has an unwavering commitment to compliance with all NCAA and conference rules,” Fresno State said in a statement. “The University proactively shared reported information concerning sports wagering activity with the NCAA and worked collaboratively with the NCAA staff throughout the investigation. While the eligibility consequences for the former student-athletes are significant, the case ultimately resulted in a Level III/Secondary violation and no sanctions for the institution. The University continues to have confidence in the Fresno State Athletics’ culture and is grateful to conclude this matter.”

A person briefed on the investigation told The Athletic that the situation at Fresno State involving Vazquez, Weaver and Robinson is not related to the federal investigation involving the 2024 Temple point-shaving scandal, which has ties to Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.

During the 2023-24 season, Robinson and Vasquez were roommates at Fresno State. According to the NCAA, in January 2025, Robinson texted Vasquez, who was then at San Jose State, about his plan to “underperform in several statistical categories” during a regular-season game. Three individuals — Robinson, Vasquez and a third party — bet a combined $2,200 on Robinson for his underperformance, winning a combined $15,950.

Additionally, Robinson placed 13 daily fantasy prop bets totaling $454 on parlays that again included his own performance. He didn’t win on all his bets, but collected $618 on one occasion.

Robinson also placed multiple bets on Weaver, his Fresno State teammate. The two “exchanged information” about their respective bets, and as a result, Weaver placed additional prop bets and won $260.

In February, The Athletic reported Zaon Collins was also being withheld from Fresno State competition. Collins is not named in the NCAA’s Wednesday release, and is listed as a junior guard on Fresno State’s 2025-26 online roster. He faces no NCAA discipline, and the case involving Robinson, Vasquez and Weaver is now closed. Collins did not play in Fresno State’s game Feb. 22 vs. Air Force, but returned to the floor March 1 to play Boise State and played in Fresno State’s three final games.

Lindsay Schnell is a reporter for The Athletic. Copyright 2025, The New York Times.