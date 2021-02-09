Tuesday, February 9, 2021
A look inside San Jose politics and culture

San Jose Inside (https://www.sanjoseinside.com)

News

Police Investigate Murder in Downtown San Jose

By / 0

San Jose police are investigating a murder reported at 2:09am on the 1400 block of Santa Clara Street, according to the department's Twitter feed.

Police report one adult male homicide victim with unknown suspects or motive.

SJPD has closed Santa Clara Street in both directions from 26th Street to Highway 101 and advise the public to please avoid the area.

No further details are available.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *