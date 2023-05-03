Jenny Craig to Close All of Its Weight-loss Centers

After four decades in the weight loss and management business, Jenny Craig will close its doors, according to a report by NBC News.

The company, which is headquartered in Carlsbad, told workers in an email late Tuesday it would close "due to its inability to secure additional financing," according to the report in San Diego. Tuesday was the last day for center workers who are hourly, while Friday is the last day for corporate and field employees who are salaried, the news outlet reported.

Approximately 500 company-owned and franchised locations nationwide, 68 in California and 10 in Bay Area, including San Jose and Fremont.

The Jenny Craig program offers people with structure and support for weight loss and weight management. The program also provides nutritional meals such as entrées, desserts and snacks, as well as individual coaching.

Jenny Craig and her late husband, Sidney Craig, founded the company in 1983 in Melbourne, Australia, and moved the business to Carlsbad two years later.

The chain had warned of mass layoffs and said it could close its corporate offices as early as Friday, WPVI reported Monday. The company told employees it was transitioning to an e-commerce model, according to the TV station.