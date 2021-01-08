More Contagious? Here’s What You Need to Know About the Mutating Virus Now in California

As California continues to ride its worst wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, public health officials have more unsettling news: Six cases of a worrisome, potentially more infectious new coronavirus variant have been detected in California.
The new strain, first detected in the United Kingdom, also has been seen in Colorado and Florida and 33 other countries.
Last week, San Diego County reported it had identified the new variant, called B.1.1.7, in a 30-year-old man with no travel history.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the discovery in a live streamed event with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading voice in the pandemic.
Over the weekend, San Diego county health officials reported three additional cases.
Fauci said this news was expected, since international travel is ongoing and viruses generally mutate. “RNA viruses, they make a living out of mutating,” he said. “The more you replicate the more you mutate.”
However, the lack of travel history in the San Diego case is an indicator that the new form of the virus is circulating among the community, health officials there said. By today, the number of cases with the new variant had grown to six—four in San Diego, with one hospitalized, and two in San Bernardino, the governor announced.
“What’s really important is that detecting this lineage here doesn’t really change what we need to do other than we need to do it better,” Dr. Kristian Andersen, an infectious disease and genomics expert at Scripps Research in San Diego, said in a news conference. That includes wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
Here’s what Californians need to know about the new coronavirus strain.
How was it discovered?
The new virus variant was first reported by England’s public health agency following a surge of cases in the southeastern part of the country. The first two samples were discovered in Kent and in London in September.
While mutations in viruses are common, this particular strain stood out because it carries more genetic changes than is typical, according to researchers.
What’s the concern with this coronavirus variant?
Public health officials say the new strain seems to be more easily transmitted than the standard form of the virus.
This means people who are exposed are more likely to become infected.
According to health officials in the United Kingdom, evidence shows that infection is growing more rapidly in geographical areas where this variant is found. A study from The Centre for the Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases in London shows this particular strain is 56 percent more transmissible. The study is still being peer-reviewed.
As Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, recently explained it: “For Covid to enter a human cell, it needs to bind to a receptor, a sort of front door on a human cell,” he said. “And the new, mutated Covid virus seems to bind a little tighter, a little more easily and enter the cell of the human body easier than our current Covid virus.”
It remains unclear how this mutant form of the virus has contributed to the current surge in California. Officials have said its prevalence here is still likely low.
On Dec. 21, Ghaly said that California had been checking thousands of specimens daily over the last month, looking for mutations. “We’re concerned because of the unknowns,” he said. “We’re concerned that we aren’t sure how this impacts the broad-scale efforts to contain and mitigate the virus as it exists now.”
What is California doing in response?
The California Department of Public Health said health care providers are currently collecting specimens for genetic sequencing, and the state is analyzing samples suspected of being variant strains. “As variants and mutations are found, that information is used to inform public health decisions and critical information is shared with the public,” the agency said in an email.
How widespread is the new strain?
After the new variant was detected in the United Kingdom, some 40 countries restricted travel from the UK. The variant has since been reported in France, Japan, Spain, Sweden and Canada among other countries. The first known U.S. case, in a Colorado National Guardsman in his 20s, was reported Dec. 30.
Two variants that share some mutations with the UK variant also have been reported in South Africa and Nigeria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We know there’s more. We don’t know how many,” said Andersen, the infectious disease expert in San Diego. “Its prevalence for now is relatively low.”
Will it make me more sick?
Right now, there’s no evidence that this new Covid variant has a higher fatality rate or causes more severe illness than the currently predominant strain, according to the CDC. A recent UK government study compared patients infected with the new variant to those with the predominant strain and found no statistically significant differences in severity of illness, deaths or reinfection. Scientists around the world are still studying the UK variant, however, and more answers may come soon.
Will currently authorized vaccines protect against this new strain?
Scientists believe they will. Fauci told Newsom last week that the variant “doesn’t seem to evade the protection that’s afforded by the antibodies that are induced by vaccines.”
But scientists are testing the variant against the currently authorized vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.
The CEO of AstraZeneca, which is developing another Covid-19 vaccine candidate, told the London Times that the company’s scientists believe the vaccine will protect against the new variant. But some scientists believe it’s possible that the UK variant, or future variants, may prove tougher for vaccines to overcome.
CalMatters Covid-19 coverage, translation and distribution is supported by generous grants from the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Wellness Foundation and the California Health Care Foundation.
Calmatters trumpets its bipartisan motives and nature.
I find it unsettling that they are ‘Generously funded’ by three healthcare powerhouses.
Conflict of interest, much?
https://www.6sqft.com/74-of-new-yorks-covid-spread-is-coming-from-at-home-gatherings/
Interesting study of “Contract Tracing”
~82% of all transmission are, or what you are forced to do:
74% household transmission
8% Healthcare delivery
All the things we are not allowed to do that is destroying America right now, a totla of 3.46%:
1.43% Restaurant and Bars
0.69% Church
0.49% Elementary
0,46% High School
0.19% Middle School
0.14% Hair and Personal Care
0.06% Childcare
You are 23x more likely to get Rona at home than putting your kids in school, going to church, going out to eat, getting your nails done
COMBINED.
Inconveniently that means your stay-at-home lockdowns are actually the killing grandma, not some fool without a mask at the grocery store.
You, all of you coronabros, are idiots and killers.
This is the problem with one-sided propaganda sites like SJI, SJS, NYT, Mercury news, MSNBC, etc.
You politicized this virus with no data and misleading communications from the WHO and CDC to turn the population against each other. And now you’ve killed grandma.
> Six cases of a worrisome, potentially more infectious new coronavirus variant have been detected in California.
> The new strain, first detected in the United Kingdom, also has been seen in Colorado and Florida and 33 other countries.
Well DUH!
Viruses spread. It’s what viruses do.
Looks like Gavin Newsom’s science-based data-driven business-crushing pandemic policies aren’t doing squat.
The guy should probably be recalled.
Unfortunately, recall won’t be too much of a problem for Governor Gavin.
Dominion Voting Systems will probably keep him in office no matter what the voters say.
> The study is still being peer-reviewed.
What a coincidence. My studies are also “still being peer-reviewed”.
There’s no deadline, is there?
> Officials have said its prevalence here is still likely low.
Prediction: the prevalence will soon be high.
Does anyone want to take a bet?
Lockdown tighter. Expand social distancing to 25 feet. Crush more businesses.
Still, the prevalence will soon be high.
> What is California doing in response?
> As variants and mutations are found, that information is used to inform public health decisions
“And our public health decision is still: ‘there’s nothing we can do”.
> and critical information is shared with the public,”
“Dear Public; Here’s some critical information: ‘there’s nothing we can do'”
> Interesting study of “Contract Tracing”
~82% of all transmission are, or what you are forced to do:
–All the things we are not allowed to do that is destroying America right now, a totla of 3.46%:
Excellent observation, Mr. Kulak.
You deserve an extra scoop of swill in your supper dish.
My humble observation,
SJ Kulak, your report is discussing a “news report” from a Real Estate Online publication, not a real news source.
SJ Kulak, the report does not provide the source material that forms the basis of the information you discussed.
And finally, it did actually say “HOUSEHOLD/SOCIAL GATHERINGS” and not HOUSEHOLDS EXCLUSIVELY, thus again SOCIAL DISTANCING and limitations on SOCIAL INTERACTIONS appears to be the greatest method of controlling spread.
Scientifically it appears that whoever prepared this information did not properly understand that many of the categories are not exclusive cohorts. For example if one goes to an outdoor restaurant with more that 4 people and is served by 2 people, that is both a SOCIAL GATHERING and a RESTURAUNT AND BAR which means you add the two factors together 73.84% and 1.43% to come up with an infectious percentage of 75.27%.
The same can be for a SOCIAL GATHERING and a RELIGOUS ACTIVITY which combines 73.84% with .69% which results in 74.53%.
Obviously this failure to establish EXCLUSIVITY in the table made it in effect not a valid report. I do think Cuomo may have to get that work revised or redone to establish a more scientific study. But as SJOUTSIDETHE BOX did note, it was not a peer reviewed study, and I equally find fault with Junk Science regarding the N.Y. Governor.
But if you really want to understand things, this report was written on December 11,2020, and is now about 1 month old, which in effect makes it out of date.
Next time SJ Kulak, please use more up to date and scientifically valid resources, please?
https://www.post-journal.com/news/latest-news/2020/12/cuomo-74-of-covid-19-spread-is-household-social-gatherings/
https://www.mynbc5.com/article/cuomo-nearly-74-of-new-covid-19-cases-linked-to-private-gatherings/34944141
I don’t see a link anywhere. But to try to claim out of date or un-scientific is a joke. There is no science that says locking up everyone at home stops the spreading. And any study prior to 2019 says masks are just a courtesy.
Actually this study, which the King of NY sites, points to a different conclusion. Which makes sense, air volume and UV light makes being outside intrinsically safer. Locking people up in their homes concentrates viral load and allows the virus to be protected from the sun.
All of this lock-down and closing the churches, restaurants and schools is a logical conclusion, there simply is not enough numbers to prove it works scientifically. Now there is plenty of evidence quarantine of sick people work, but that is not what is going on.
You deserve an extra scoop of swill in your supper dish.
Thanks sir!
I wrote a reply, but the SJI squirrels ate it.
Bottom line, if you are claiming any of these decisions are based on real science you are a joke.
Even the WHOI says lock downs don’t work. All these “measures” are induced based on doing “something” rather than “nothing.”
What’s a real new source anyway?
MSNBC?
NYT?
WAPO?
You think any large news outlet isn’t bought and paid for and intentionally hopelessly biased?
And you can lie to yourself and say scientific sources are valid, but those too stink of financial and political bias, which these days are the same thing.
https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing
https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/central-ny/ny-state-of-politics/2020/12/11/what-new-york-s-contact-tracing-data-show
https://gothamist.com/news/nyc-health-department-study-identifies-household-contact-and-gatherings-10-or-more-major-factors-virus-transmission
no link to the study :(
but plenty of spin…
and talk about an unscientific statement:
The governor explained the rise in household gathering spread by the fact that other indoor establishments have been closed. “In many ways, you can understand what happened. You close bars, you close restaurants, you close theaters, you close stadiums, you close mass gatherings. Where do people go? They go home… Compound that by the holiday season.”
That is not evidence home is safer than being outside. It could very well be being outside is just safer.
SJ Kulak,
Please locate where in the report that the contact tracings was able to EXCLUDE all other cohorts in the infection statistics?
Remember this report was published on Dec 10-11, of 2020, long before the restoration of the lockdowns. And also they never disclosed the METHOD of either sampling or statistical analysis.
In any case, the likelihood is that we have at least one more month of CODE BLUE because the latest news is the bay area ICUS are at 6%, and unfortunately we are going to have to bear more burdens from other regions because they ran out of beds.
Maybe these people should provide us what statistical approach they used for their work as well. There are several different ones, but they all have advantages and disadvantages regarding what useful information they provide. In effect just taking averages or means are flat analytical approaches. And since this appears to have at least 20 different contributing factors that cannot be separated because human behavior crosses the lines. It makes trying to put information in as simple as these tables very difficult to be dependable too.
But the politicians are stuck with presenting information to the public that in most cases cannot understand information unless it is greatly simplified. And in this case I think it was over simplified, thus giving a potentially dangerous position for the future.
In any case one “contact trace” report is not enough, it must be done with a statistically significant sample, in each specific locale or region, and it also must be repeated to ensure reliability and validity, so far that has not happened YET.
you find, I can’t
I tried, it would be a worthy read