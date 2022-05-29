Gov. Newsom Tests Positive for Covid-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day.

The governor made his announcement on his Twitter account. “This AM, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid.” he tweeted.

He added: “I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely. Wishing everyone a safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend.”

The announcement came 10 days after the governor announced he had received his second Moderna booster at a clinic in Bakersfield and posted a video of himself receiving the booster dose. He encouraged all eligible Californians to get boosted to keep their immunity strong against COVID-19.

The second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine is available to all Californians 50 and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Vaccines have saved tens of thousands of lives in California, and with COVID-19 still prevalent, we can’t afford to let our guard down,” the governor said in a May 18 statement.. “The best protection against serious illness and hospitalization is getting vaccinated and boosted. I encourage all eligible Californians to get your second booster – for you, for your family, for your friends, for your community.”