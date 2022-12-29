Minimum Wage Increases Go Into Effect on Sunday

Beginning Sunday, Jan.1, the City of San Jose minimum wage will be $17 per hour, up from the current $16.20 per hour.

City voters in 2012 approved a minimum wage ordinance that set an hourly rate of pay that employers must pay their workers for work performed within the city. In 2016, that hourly rate was $10.30 per hour.

Across the state, the mandatory minimum wage for all employers, regardless of the number of employees, will be $15.50 per hour.

In the City of Santa Clara, any employer that is subject to the city business license tax or that operates a facility in Santa Clara must pay each employee who performs at least two hours of work per week at least $17.20 per hour.