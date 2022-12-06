Middle School Youth Counselor Accused of Sexual Assault of Student in Classroom

San Jose police have arrested an East San Jose middle school youth counselor on multiple counts of sexual assault of a female student.

The San José Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Detail announced Monday that detectives arrested Silvio Yoc-Aguilar, 27, at his San Jose residence on Nov. 29. He was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple counts of sexual assault.

The incidents occurred in a middle school classroom at Hubbard Media Academy, a K-8 school at 1680 Foley Avenue in East San Jose, police said. The school is in the Alum Rock Union Elementary School District.

Police said Yoc-Aguilar was working as a youth counselor for the organization New Hope for Youth, and was assigned to the Hubbard Middle School at the time of the assaults.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 or Detective O’Grady #4290 of the SJPD's ICAC/CED Unit at [email protected] and/or [email protected] or call (408) 537-1381.