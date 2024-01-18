LA Innocence Project Assists Scott Peterson in New Motion

The Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up the case of convicted wife killer Scott Peterson, according to new court filings in San Mateo County Superior Court.

Peterson's attorney, Pat Harris, told ABC News and NBC News that he has enlisted the aid of Innocence Project lawyers in seeking evidence from the original trial in 2004 in court motions filed Wednesday..

"I will confirm that we are thrilled to have the incredibly skilled attorneys at the LA Innocence project and their expertise becoming involved in the efforts to prove Scott's innocence,” Harris was quoted as telling the two television networks.

The LA Innocence Project works to exonerate wrongly convicted and incarcerated people through DNA testing and other scientific advances.

A San Mateo County jury convicted Peterson in November 2004 of killing his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner. A month later, the panel sentenced Peterson – who maintains his innocence – to death, a decision later reaffirmed by the judge.

Laci Peterson, who was months pregnant, went missing from her Modesto home in 2002.

They were from Modesto, but the bodies were found in San Francisco Bay in 2003.

The trial was held in San Mateo because of a change of venue due to the pre-trial publicity.

In August 2020, the California Supreme Court upheld Peterson's conviction, but overturned his death sentence.In December 2021, a San Francisco County Superior Court judge re-sentenced him to life in prison for Laci's murder, without the possibility of parole. He was later moved off death row. In December 2022, Peterson was denied a new murder trial.