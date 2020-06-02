Health Officials Urge Protestors to Get Tested for COVID-19

After a weekend full of protests that drew large crowds to downtown San Jose, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department sent out a reminder today that the threat of COVID-19 is still very much a clear and present danger.
“The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department recognizes that peaceful protest in response to the pain, anger and mourning due to deeply rooted inequities and systemic racism is a fundamental right that is critical to the health of our democracy,” a news release sent to reporters read. “We urge those engaging in peaceful protest to keep their own health and that of others in mind by following important practices, such as using face coverings and, to the extent possible, maintaining social distancing.”
In addition to risking contagion from the crowd, protesters who got detained or arrested were also exposed to a number of cops who wore no masks or gloves.
The county urges anyone who participated in the protests or other large gatherings over the weekend to watch for symptoms and get tested within three to five days of potential exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of taste or smell, vomiting and diarrhea. The county has a number of free testing sites
Earlier this month, the county opened new testing sites in East San Jose in response to the high concentration of cases in that area. Alphabet-owned Verily is running testing centers at the PAL Stadium and the county fairgrounds that allow individuals to administer their own test by swabbing their nose for 10 seconds in each nostril.
There are also two other appointment-only self-testing sites located at James Lick High in San Jose and Christopher High in Gilroy.
To make an appointment, residents can visit projectbaseline.com/COVID19 or call 2-1-1.
