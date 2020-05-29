George Floyd Protest Blocks Highway 101 in San Jose

Hundreds of people who converged in San Jose today to protest the death of George Floyd—a black man killed by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin—marched onto Highway 101, where they stopped traffic while chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Many of the demonstrators hoisted up signs that read “I can’t breathe,” and “Justice for George Floyd” as they walked arm-in-arm from San Jose City Hall to the freeway.

Footage from TV news helicopters and correspondents showed at least one protester shatter car windows on the highway.

The San Jose police department told reporters in a statement saying the agency is keeping an eye on the protest. “Officers will be assigned to the event to ensure everyone’s safety,” the department wrote. “We do not provide specifics regarding the number of officers and/or tactics that are operational in nature.”

SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia was one of the first top cops in the nation to denounce Chauvin, who was arrested today for third-degree manslaughter. In a tweet Wednesday, Garcia called what happened to Floyd disturbing and worthy of condemnation.

Not going hide behind “not being there.” I’d be one of the first to condemn anyone had I seen similar happen to one of my brother/ sister officers. What I saw happen to George Floyd disturbed me and is not consistent with the goal of our mission. The act of one, impacts us all. — Chief Eddie Garcia (@sjpdchief) May 27, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.