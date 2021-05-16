Efforts to Weed Out Extremists Among Police Meet Resistance

In the battle to stamp out extremism from the ranks of the police, lawmakers from California to Minnesota have proposed solutions they thought were straightforward.
Some laws would empower the police to do more robust background checks of recruits, letting them vet social media to make sure new officers were not members of hate groups. Other laws would make it easier for departments to fire officers with ties to extremists.
But legislators working to get these measures passed in recent months have found themselves confronting a thicket of obstacles and somewhat unexpected opposition, ranging from straight Republican vs. Democrat clashes to profound questions about protecting constitutional rights.
Last month, a police officer in Fresno, California, was fired after videos surfaced that showed him supporting the Proud Boys at a protest. “Such ideology, behavior and affiliations have no place in law enforcement and will not be tolerated within the ranks of the Fresno Police Department,” the police chief said.
Yet when lawmakers in the state recently proposed legislation to give police departments more power to weed out officers with extremist ties, they met resistance.
Brian Marvel, president of the Peace Officers Research Association of California, said in a statement that the organization supported the idea but not the legislation that was drafted. It would “infringe on a person’s individual rights,” he said, and possibly prevent someone from becoming an officer based on personal beliefs, religion or other interests.
Police officers, like everybody else, enjoy First Amendment rights to free speech and free assembly, so the challenge for lawmakers is figuring out how to preserve those rights while barring extremists from infiltrating the ranks.
California is one of four states, including Oregon, Minnesota and Tennessee, along with Washington, D.C., that have proposed new laws to give law enforcement agencies more power to exclude officers with ties to extremism.
Such efforts have been simmering around the country for years, spurred by FBI reports starting more than 15 years ago that document a concerted effort by white supremacist and other extremist organizations to infiltrate the police.
The events of Jan. 6 brought new momentum to those efforts, with more than 30 active or retired police officers coming under scrutiny for joining protests in Washington, and at least seven facing charges for storming the Capitol.
“When Jan. 6 happened, it gave an even more visceral sense as to why this kind of legislation was necessary,” said Ash Kalra, a Democratic member of the California Assembly. “This has been a long-term problem that really has not been directly addressed by law enforcement agencies.”
Racist gangs among Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have been a problem for decades. In Virginia, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska and Louisiana, law enforcement officers have been dismissed in recent years for ties to the Ku Klux Klan. And various agencies have been shaken by revelations of police officers exchanging derogatory remarks about minorities on social media, with the Philadelphia Police Department dismissing 13 of the 72 officers it put on leave in 2019 because of such Facebook posts.
There is little hard data on the number of American police officers with explicit ties to extremism, although senior officials have repeatedly characterized domestic extremism as an accelerating threat.
“We have a growing fear of domestic violent extremism and domestic terrorism,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a hearing on Capitol Hill last week.
Many legislators say that the spread in the country is mirrored in police departments.
Police officers themselves, at least those who acknowledge that there is an issue, tend to welcome the idea that added scrutiny will drive bad officers away. Major unions in California have supported the general idea of scrutinizing applicants more closely, but they opposed the first draft in February of a law that would reject all candidates who had been members of hate groups, participated in their activities or publicly expressed sympathy for them.
They feared that the legal basis for defining extremist groups was overly broad, and that members of organizations opposing abortion or same-sex marriage might be ensnared by the law.
Legislators in California negotiated compromise language for the bill with the main police unions in Los Angeles, San Jose and San Francisco, which then endorsed the change. The settled-upon language says, “No member of a hate group should be in law enforcement and if you are a member of one of these groups don’t apply, you have no place in our profession.” Still, some police officers and unions in California reject the modified legislation because of issues of civil rights and freedom of speech.
Some legal experts agree. The proposed measures are all bound to prompt challenges on constitutional grounds, said Philip M. Stinson, a former police officer who is now a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University. It would be preferable to prohibit certain types of behavior rather than to focus on membership in an organization, he said.
“The idea that we can systematically reform policing through a bevy of legislative actions in short order, I don’t think that is possible,” he said.
In Oregon, state Rep. Janelle Bynum began last summer to shepherd a new bill to screen potential officers more closely.
Given Oregon’s history of opposition to changing laws governing the police, she and her allies consulted senior police officers throughout the state before writing the bill. They narrowly focused it on screening officers before they enter the force, allowing law enforcement agencies to review applicants’ social media posts. Although the legislation seeks to establish a uniform background check for Oregon police officers, it leaves it up to individual law enforcement agencies to set their own rules on issues like hate speech. The bill does state that “racism has no place in public safety.”
“We are trying to thread that needle to ensure those rights, but also not to tolerate any type of hate group,” said state Rep. Ronald H. Noble, a former small-town police chief who entered the Oregon House after 28 years with law enforcement. A Republican, he forged a rare bipartisan effort with Bynum, a Democrat, to craft the bill.
Daryl Turner, the head of the Portland Police Association, said he endorsed the heightened vetting because it left it up to individual departments how to deal with extremist candidates.
Officers must hold themselves to high standards, Turner said in a statement, and “the degree that this legislation accomplishes that is going to depend in large part on prudent and careful implementation at the agency level.”
In Washington, D.C., the new police chief, Robert Contee III, has expressed support for an independent screening mechanism for police officers that is expected to become law by the fall. The measure has faced little criticism there, which the city councilwoman who proposed it, Janeese Lewis George, attributed to a year of traumatic demonstrations over policing and social justice issues, as well as the storming of the Capitol.
Standards vary widely among police departments for how to confront extremists because many of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the United States set their own. They have their own contract language, as well, plus state labor laws differ.
In Minnesota and Tennessee, the proposed laws bar current officers from being affiliated with white supremacist or other hate groups. The Minnesota bill is subject to negotiation between the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democratic majority in the House, while in Tennessee the Republican-controlled Senate has already stalled the bill.
In Minnesota, the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder last month, brought new scrutiny to relations between the Minneapolis police and the city’s Black and Latino communities.
State Rep. Cedrick Frazier, a Democrat, thought the circumstances would make it easier to pass a new law barring any police affiliation with white supremacist organizations, even if Chauvin was not directly linked to any. He was wrong.
While Frazier’s Republican colleagues did not oppose the idea, they said they found it insufficient. State Rep. Eric Lucero sought to add other organizations to the ban, including al-Qaida, al-Shabab and Hezbollah, along with members of anarchist, environmental and animal rights groups.
The proposed bill moved out of the House criminal justice reform committee on a straight party-line vote. Among the amendments, Frazier sought to preserve one clause focused on white supremacy.
“This is about building trust within the Black community, and a large part of that is addressing the issue of white supremacy,” he said.
In Oregon, Bynum said the bill was prompted by both the intense protests over the past year and earlier conflicts.
One of them was a prolonged episode involving a Portland policeman, Mark Kruger, who was off duty when he hung plaques honoring five Nazi-era German soldiers in a city park around the year 2000. A decade later, when they were exposed, a review board found that Kruger had brought “discredit and disgrace” to the police.
When Kruger countered that he was merely a history buff exercising his First Amendment rights and threatened to sue, the city settled, withdrawing the criticism while erasing his suspension with 80 hours of vacation plus $5,000.
After 26 years on the force, he retired as a captain in 2020, not long before Bynum began formulating the new law.
For Bynum, getting a statement of principle against extremism set into law would be an important first step.
“Essentially, you have to move the ball,” she said.
Katie Benner contributed reporting.
Without, I suspect, a single exception, every police executive in this nation has during his or her career supported the systemic racial and gender discrimination known as affirmative action. Though I don’t doubt that a significant percentage of them disliked contradicting their personal commitment to fairness and sworn allegiance to objectivity, they nonetheless accepted the politics of the social extremists, turned their backs on its very human victims, and climbed the ignominious ladder of success.
What we see now are these same executives being arm-twisted into accepting another directive from the radical commissars, this one requiring not just the denial of positions and promotions, but denying American citizens their political liberty (yes, police officers and police applicants are citizens!). Will these “top cops” cave again? The smart money says yes. These so-called leaders have been chasing the progressive carrot their entire careers, so it would be foolish to expect them to suddenly discover they stand for something other than their own well-being.
If any of us are free to read books, assemble peacefully, speak freely, and petition the government, then so too must be the men and women in law enforcement, otherwise you can strike the word “civilian” from civilian law enforcement and replace it with “political.” And if you think the witch hunt will stop with the cops then you’re dumb enough to deserve the hell that’s coming to you and your children.
PHU TAN ELLI you wrote:
“Without, I suspect, a single exception, every police executive in this nation has during his or her career supported the systemic racial and gender discrimination known as affirmative action. Though I don’t doubt that a significant percentage of them disliked contradicting their personal commitment to fairness and sworn allegiance to objectivity, they nonetheless accepted the politics of the social extremists, turned their backs on its very human victims, and climbed the ignominious ladder of success.”
The example you described “affirmative action” is a LEGALLY ALLOWED CONDUCT. But many of these groups being identified have openly supported ILLEGAL actions, including Jan 6 the Capitol. The facts are that being a “PEACE OFFICER” is a privilege and NOT a right. If you cannot conduct yourself in a manner that never questions you or the integrity of the law enforcement agencies you represent, you are lost. The APPEARANCE of Justice must be the only one that is acceptable, and any conduct the raises questions whether a person CANNOT equally and professionally act as a PEACE OFFICER is in effect DSIQUALIFED. You wrote:
“What we see now are these same executives being arm-twisted into accepting another directive from the radical commissars, this one requiring not just the denial of positions and promotions, but denying American citizens their political liberty (yes, police officers and police applicants are citizens!). Will these “top cops” cave again? The smart money says yes. These so-called leaders have been chasing the progressive carrot their entire careers, so it would be foolish to expect them to suddenly discover they stand for something other than their own well-being.”
PEACE OFFICERS HAVE THE RIGHT OF FREE EXPRESSION AS LONG AS IT DOES NOT REFLECT IN ANY WAY A DEGRADATION OF THE LAW RNFORCEMENT AGENCIES OR PROFESSION. No one has the RIGHT to be a PEACE OFFICER. It is a PRIVILEGE and you must CONDUCT yourself accordingly to maintain that PRIVILEGE. If you want to express views that raises questions on your practice as a PEACE OFFICER, you have that RIGHT, but you DO NOTY have the RIGHT to do so and at the same time be a PEACE OFFICER. You wrote:
“If any of us are free to read books, assemble peacefully, speak freely, and petition the government, then so too must be the men and women in law enforcement, otherwise you can strike the word “civilian” from civilian law enforcement and replace it with “political.” And if you think the witch hunt will stop with the cops then you’re dumb enough to deserve the hell that’s coming to you and your children.”
WRONG on that point, if you want to support any group that has a history of violating the Ciminal Laws, you SHALL DO SO. BUT as a PEACE OFFICER, you SHALL uphold the laws and constitutional rights of others, and if your conduct puts that into QUESTION, then the PRIVILEGE of being a PEACE OFFICER is lost.
Paul,
I am simply going to say EXTREMISM on both sides is not EVER going to resolve problems. This kind of language is not doing anyone any good. Maybe you just want to instgate more problems?
The fact that over 40 years, the U.S. has been on a path to potential self destruction regarding the so called “Left” and “Right” starting in the 1980s. If we continue this trajectory, this country will pull itself apart.
Paul:
You clearly haven’t read the FBI stats on Police on civilian shootings and vs versa. Or, on the other hand, you have and are merely a hate-filled bigot and racist. Your post should be removed as it clearly calls for violence against the police. I note that no one from the Leftest/Marxists posters has condemned you or call for your post to be removed. I note that the SJ Inside hasn’t removed it either.
The question that I have is that the term “extremism” seems like it is only referencing white extremists. Will it be equally applied? Will the extremist on the Left, the Marxists, the Black Panthers, the Nation of Islam followers, etc. all be excluded? If so, I can support this type of law.
HB,
Remember it was you that wrote:
“HB you constantly want to rewrite your history when caught being nothing but a instigator of more hostility and perhaps violence, Theis is what you wrote again”
““Here is a little data that supports the idea that at least half of the trans people are killed by their queer partners. Another huge risk factor about trans women is if they engage in street prostitution. A number of other articles suggest that the victims were engaged in prostitution.
Very hard to get good stats but it would appear that the queer community is the biggest part of the problem.” (From the SJ Inside Article Supporters Gather for Murdered San Jose Transgender Woman By Bay City News/ April 26, 2021)
Then LATER you write:
“To her friends and family: I am very sorry for your loss.” (From the SJ Inside Article A Quest for Love: Natalia Smut’s Death Highlights Trans Struggles By Katie Lauer/ April 28, 2021)
Which I responded:
“WAIT A SEC? You first degrade Natalia in the previouse story found here (From the SJ Inside Article Supporters Gather for Murdered San Jose Transgender Woman By Bay City News/ April 26, 2021)
Then now you just say I am sorry for your loss?
OMG this is the best example of how many have conducted themselves, coming to conclusions about people, openly criticizing them, and then say “SORRY”?”
You responded :
“TO: Steven:
Your comments posted under this article are in extremely poor taste (actually, disgusting). I commented in a different news article that was discussing, in addition to the loss of Natalia, the problem of violence against trans people (which should never happen — and, of course, the same is true for Cis people).”
But you said that Trans people being hurt or killed were “Prostitutes” Right? You can’t just make this kind off statement and then try to claim the high ground on different stories, and topics. The fact is you just can’t stay on message.
The fact is you SELECTIVELY perceive the messages you WANT to hear. And draw inaccurate conclusions from other stories claiming to be accurate only because you provided “THE LINK” to the story. Deception by omission is deception.
And as Paul Harvey would say HERE IS THE REST OF THE STORY FROM ABCNEWS HB, but you tried to cover it up by only saying what you said and omitting the rest here
Lets go into what that report said:
“Tracy Williams, a 22-year-old transgender woman from Houston, had a creative mind and was always smiling and dancing. People who knew her said she had a star quality and seemed destined to become a performer.
But like a number of other transgender women, Williams appears to have fallen victim to violence at the hands of an intimate partner — an issue that while not particular to the transgender community, has had a profound effect on it.”
This report is not talking about Natalie here, but another completely different case. Also:
“Police charged her boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Bourgeois, with her murder in late August. It’s unclear what may have led him to allegedly kill the young woman, BUT HER FRIENDS SAID SHE TRIED TO BREAK UP WITH HIM JUST BEFORE HER DEATH.
Bourgeois was being held on a $195,000 bond on charges of murder and burglary as of Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29. His court-appointed attorney, Feroz Farook Merchant, did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.”
So it is not yet been determined a domestic violence case, AND YOU KNEW IT. It goes on to say:
“A 2015 study by UCLA’s Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law found that between 31% and 50% of transgender people have experienced dating violence at some point in their lives, compared to between 28% and 33% of the general population.”
And :
“”Trans women of color have the combination of being discriminated against because of race and gender identity, and oftentimes, they end up leaving high school without a diploma,” she said. “They’re hard to employ anywhere, so they’re often on the street, trying to make a living through the underground economy. And that just opens us up to lots of risks.”
Monica Roberts, a Houston-area transgender rights advocate, called Williams’ murder a reminder of the work that needs to be done when it comes to gender equality.”
And:
“She said many deaths involve “excessive levels of violence” that should be classified as hate crimes. Roberts pointed to fatal domestic violence cases like the one involving 33-year-old Yazmin Payne, a transgender woman who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in the Los Angeles apartment they shared in 2015. Ezekiel Jamal Dear was found guilty of stabbing her multiple times and setting the apartment on fire.
He was acquitted of the more serious charge of murder and found guilty of one count each of voluntary manslaughter and unlawfully causing a fire. He was sentenced to 12 years in state prison in October 2017, angering transgender rights advocates who had called for much harsher penalties. According to the California Department of Corrections website, he is eligible for parole in March 2025.”
And:
“”I think it’s worse for trans people and, to some degree, LGBT people, because when we’re young, we’re often told that we’ll be alone the rest of our lives,” Loree Cook-Daniels said. “So there’s a there’s a sense of ‘I gotta find somebody because it’s going to be really hard. And then once I’ve found somebody, I better hold on to them.’ So, even if the relationship turns violent, people may stay in the relationship because they’d rather be with a violent partner then no partner at all.”
She said the death of Williams, and so many other slain trans women, is further proof that America needs to do more to show that transgender lives matter.
Roberts echoed her sentiment.
“We have the REPUBLICAN PARTY demonizing the trans community along with the ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH and CONSERVATIVE PASTORS,” Roberts said. “When you throw that negativity out in the atmosphere and demonize a group, it’s not long before people absorb it and start aiming violence at those groups.”
So please stop trying to mislead the people here. This is the TEXT from that report you linked to here (https://abcnews.go.com/US/transgender-womans-murder-underscores-problem-partner-violence-plaguing/story?id=65203137)
And your own typing in effect reinforced the message here. Your writing is nothing but attacks on others while providing no constructive solutions to the problems, like so many others that I have had to correct because if I didn’t the misinformation would be accepted by the readers from your “circle of authority of anonymous posters”
You recently said you were in a constructive conversation, BUT you did not actually suggest any solutions. IS THAT A CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATION?
In the end the last paragraph from the ABCNews report “Transgender woman’s murder underscores problem of partner violence plaguing community, advocates say Many transgender people killed this year were targeted by their partners. ByKarma Allen September 13, 2019, 1:15 AM describes you to a T regarding this topic even though you are trying to say you didn’t say it:
“”We have the REPUBLICAN PARTY demonizing the trans community along with the ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH and CONSERVATIVE PASTORS,” Roberts said. “When you THROW THAT NEGATIVITY OUT IN THE ATMOSPHERE AND DEMONIZE A GROUP, it’s not long BEFORE PEOPLE ABSORB IT AND START AIMING VIOLENCE AT THOSE GROUPS.”
What we have here is people trying to on one hand clearly promote hostility to anyone they want, and on the other hand try to claim they are RIGHTEOUS and want the AUTHORITY to dictate how everyone must live for THEIR OWN BENEFIT.
Paul, looks like some people take your hateful speech to heart.
Chicago today,
https://www.theepochtimes.com/two-chicago-police-officers-shot-by-suspect-in-an-alley-officials_3817411.html
HB you wrote:
“Paul, looks like some people take your hateful speech to heart.
Chicago today,
The report actually says this:
“Two Chicago Police officers were shot on the West Side and were hospitalized on Sunday morning, officials said.
The shooting happened at 7:30 a.m. local time on the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. One of the officers is in critical but stable condition, and the other officer was shot in the hand and in good condition, said police spokesman Tom Ahern to CBS Chicago.
The suspect who fired shots at the officers was struck by gunfire, Ahern told the Chicago Sun-Times. The person’s condition is unknown.
Police spokesman David Brown said that the incident occurred when officers responded to an alert of shots being fired. When they arrived, they saw an armed individual in an alley who opened fire at the officers, who were in uniform, according to CBS Chicago.
The suspect’s gun was found at the scene of the crime, Ahern said.
Brown said that the two officers had been on the police force for three or four years.
Police said that so far in 2021, 29 Chicago Police Department officers have been shot, and in the past 15 months, 108 officers have been shot. Six officers died due to shootings in 2021.
In the past two months alone, according to the Sun-Times, six officers have been shot in the city. On March 25, an alleged shoplifter fired on a security guard at a Home Depot before shooting a Chicago officer in the shoulder. The suspect later died in a shootout with police.
Five days before that, an officer was shot in her hand during a SWAT standoff in the Austin area by a man who was believed to have been trying to lure police there, the paper reported.
Over the past weekend from Friday night to Sunday morning, 29 people were shot and five were killed across Chicago, officials told ABC7. That included an incident at a large party being held on the city’s South Side that left two people dead and several others wounded.
A website that compiles shootings and murders in Chicago shows that in 2021, there have been 227 total homicides and more than 1,200 people have been shot.”
This report does not state whether any of the shootings were for “political reasons” again you are trying to misinform the readers here by making a conclusion with on evidence to back it up.
The report was written in the Epoch Times. A news source notorious for spreading “RIGHT WING” conspiracy news. Also trying to ride the so called “RED SCARE” mentality. In fact there is a great report to read about it from the NY Times titled “Epoch Media Casts Wider Net to Spread Its Message Online” and the other one titled “ How The Epoch Times Created a Giant Influence Machine”.
It CLAIMS to be an independent news organization, but it in reality is a publisher of A LOT OF MISINFORMATION. It claims to have this:
“The Epoch Times has received numerous awards for our reporting and design, including from the New York Press Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Society for News Design.”
However, I have not been able to find The New Your Press Association awards online. The 2020 awards did not include them. Also looking at the awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, I did not see any award issued since 2000. In fact, that award is for STUDENT Journalists, and NOT PROFESSIONAL. As far as the Society for News Design, I could not find any record of an award there either, again it appears to be a STUDENT Journalist group and not a PROFESSIONAL one.
This “INDEPENDENT NEWS” resource fails to support your claim, and also really doesn’t have the credentials it claims. HB your Modi Operendi is to make outrageous statement, provide a “link” to the claims you make, and then when caught not being accurate, you go on a warpath to say it is the so called “LEFT” wingers that are causing your mistakes. “Take your Meds” and stop doing nothing but trying to start fights.
