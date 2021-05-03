Fire Department says Downtown San Jose Gas Leak Contained

A gas leak that prompted the evacuation of three homes Monday morning in downtown San Jose has been contained, fire officials said.

About 9:50am San Jose fire crews responded to the 80 block of West Reed Street on report of a gas leak.

A gas pipe was struck during construction on a residential unit earlier that morning, the fire department found.

In response, San Jose Fire evacuated three homes and closed Reed Street between First Street and South Almaden Avenue.

The department’s hazard incidents team and PG&E were also called to the scene.

The evacuations were necessary to prevent the risk of ignition, or anyone breathing the fumes, San Jose Fire Department spokesperson Erica Ray said.

As of noon Monday, only PG&E remained at the scene. Ray said the street is still closed and wasn’t sure if residents were able to return to their homes.

While the leak has been contained, Ray said PG&E did not provide an estimated time for when the work would be completed.