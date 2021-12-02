Full Appeals Court Upholds California Ban on Large-capacity Magazines for Firearms

A federal appeals court has overturned the decision of a lower court judge who invalidated California's ban on possession of large-capacity magazines for firearms,
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta were among those who applauded the 7-4 decision by an en banc panel of the San Francisco-based U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the ban, which state voters passed via Proposition 63 in 2016.
In the majority decision by the 11-judge panel, the court said the ban on the large-capacity magazines “reasonably supports California's effort to reduce the devastating damage wrought by mass shootings.”
Large-capacity magazines were used in the killings at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority earlier this year, as well as the recent fatal shootings at a Michigan high school.
A dissenting opinion by Judge Lawrence VanDyke said that “the majority of our court distrusts gun owners,” compared the large-capacity magazine ban to a hypothetical ban on cars because of drunk driving and other misdeeds by drivers, and encouraged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case.
U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez from San Diego had earlier granted a summary judgment to plaintiffs who had sought to overturn the state law on Second Amendment grounds. A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit had upheld that ruling, but in February, the full court voted to rehear the appeal with a larger "en banc" panel.
Newsom wrote on Twitter following the Court of Appeals decision: “Weapons of war don't belong on our streets. This is a huge victory for the health and safety of all Californians.”
Bonta said in a statement: “I’m thankful to the court for giving this case a second look, and confirming what we know to be true, [that] our laws keep Californians safe while allowing law-abiding gun owners to exercise their constitutional rights.”
Gov. Newsom said Judge Benitez is a “wholly-owned subsidary of the gun lobby”. Let’s hope that’s been reported to the FBI.
Next Stop… After the 9th Circus… The Full Supreme Court.
With escalating Crime through-out DEM Led cities in Decline,
and more attacks on 2nd Amendment Rights,
citizens are having to take responsibility for their own safety.
—2A World Wins Again! Record Breaking Gun Sales Over Holiday Weekend (JShepherd Nov2021)—
“The FBI announced that it’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System processed 187,585 different checks on Black Friday.”
“For the entire week leading up to Black Friday, we saw 687,788 background checks. This is about the population of Denver, CO or Nashville, TN.”
“This year has already been shaping up to be the second strongest year for firearm sales on record, second only to 2020’s record-breaking number of 21 million background checks for a firearm sale,”
“When people buy guns they get to see the process for themselves… they get a better understanding of the complicated pieces of legislation that are constantly being put forward.”
“Helping the 2A community call it like it is,
…how we are able to win battles like Constitutional Carry and Defeat Gun Control Policies that are Anything but Common Sense.”
The Ninth Circus shows its political self-undermining of legitimate authority again.
Higher-capacity magazines and higher-capacity multi-shot capability has been sought and existed for ages. It never was a problem until more pathological leftism in contemporary times became especially deranged. You see this as well now with other examples like auto-loading (or semi-automatic) actions, that have existed for more than a century and never have been sought for prohibition until this especially deranged present condition of leftism in the USA.
The Ninth Circus’s behavior was unsurprising, but is again embarrassing and a disgrace to Americans of higher quality, as with the deranged anti-gun mentality iand behavior t supports with this ruling.
Notice that Newsom provides people with an unpleasant whiff of the notorious “public health” far-left activism (including in academia and among a number in the medical professions) with his reference to “health” in addition to “safety” in his incorrect and improper remark in support of the Ninth Circus’s ruling.
What will be interesting is if this ruling is appealed and how things go, at the same time the U.S. Supreme Court experiences refreshing reduction and even opposition to illegitimate judicial activism for 50+ years by the Left (which sicker activists including Sotomayor become rabid about defending, and debase themselves and with Sotomayor, herself and the Supreme Court recently, notably with Roe v. Wade). It also is less amendable to the deranged anti-gun mentality and behavior the Ninth Circus supports with its own ruling, as I referred to earlier. Better people wipe the floor with those wanting bans on higher or any multi-shot capacity, autoloaders, etc, and it is increasingly possible the U.S. Supreme Court will return itself and its rulings to propriety as well.
I think these gun companies secretly pay these judges to rule against them and these mayors to son clown suits and debase themselves at the feet of criminals. Cause sure seems supply is consumed at light speed everytime.