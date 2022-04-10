Four-alarm Fire Engulfs Pier at Port of Benicia

Firefighters from mutual agencies around the Bay Area continued on Saturday, April 9, to battle a four-alarm fire Saturday afternoon that was burning a large structure at the Port of Benicia.

The fire continued to burn Saturday evening in the 1200 block of Bayshore Road in Benicia, near the Amports docks.

Flames and thick, dark smoke can be seen from Interstate 680 and the Benicia-Martinez Bridge because the fire is directly below the span.

The structure burning is a wooden commercial pier.

Fire officials held a 4:30pm. news conference to update the situation, expressing concern that any shift in the winds could pose a challenge for firefighters and could cause a potential shelter-in-place order to be issued.