EPA Commits $727M in Low-Cost Loans for Anderson Dam and Coyote Creek 

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is to announce this week $727 million in low-cost loans to fund critical water supply and flood control projects in Santa Clara County, including the rebuilding of Anderson Dam and flood protection work along Coyote Creek.

Valley Water is hosting a joint news conference with the EPA Thursday in Morgan Hill to announce the loan commitment through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. The federal loans are projected to save water district taxpayers $256 million.

Projects benefiting from the loans include the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project and the Coyote Creek Flood Protection Project. Officials said these projects provide environmental justice benefits, such as flood protection for disadvantaged communities and improved reliability of local water supply.

The press conference will be at the Anderson Dam, and will feature officials from Valley Water, the EPA, the state Water Resources Control Board, plus San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and Assemblymember Gail Pellerin.