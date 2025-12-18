DOI Triggers New Review for the Scotts Valley Plans After Flagging a “Legal Error” in Vallejo Casino Project

Published in cooperation between Adventure Gamers and San Jose Inside

Federal documents hardly ever shake regions, but the most recent one shook the very foundation of Scotts Valley and the surrounding areas. The Department of the Interior (DOI) claims that its previous approval for the Vallejo Casino may actually rest upon faulty legal grounds. This came only weeks after a judge already found that the department mismanaged earlier attempts to withdraw approvals.

The update immediately halted years of planning, hundreds of millions of dollars worth of investments, and the potential for Solano County’s long-term growth. The ripple may even go as far as San Jose and other Bay Area regions. Tribal gaming in the states supports over 670,000 jobs, which explains why the sudden turning point has caused so much upset, even in other counties close to the reservation.

A Sudden and Disappointing Setback

The recent announcement by the DOI has only brought uncertainty to the Vallejo Casino’s future. The department told the Pomo Indians from the Scotts Valley Band that its earlier approval was issued in error, and the entire project is set to be reviewed again to make sure the land qualifies for gaming under the federal laws. Many residents from the county and surrounding areas were caught off guard, especially those who looked forward to the long-awaited gaming activity that refreshed the North Bay region.

Entertainment is generally rare in this area, with many travelling far for such entertainment. The locals and visitors from nearby counties looked forward to Vallejo Casino, as they could pay occasional visits to a new location once the project was completed. The proximity of San Jose would also let some San Joseans try new in-person experiences.

At this stage, nothing is set to move forward until the DOI completes its review. Locals from South and North Bay wait in anticipation, relying on visiting other venues already seen hours away from their homes. Public conversations have escalated in the past few months regarding the project, which makes the timing worse. Everyone knew that the location near the Interstate 80 corridor would benefit small businesses and boost traffic.

The DOI’s Review Trigger Explained

Federal laws lie at the heart of the DOI’s decision to review its previous approval. The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act enables tribal leaders to build casinos on land secured in a trust if that tribe can prove a solid connection to the land or if the location meets very specific exceptions. The Scotts Valley Band tribe claims to qualify through the “restored lands” exception under federal law. However, other tribes argue that the land doesn’t align with the Pomo tribe’s ancestral or historical records.

Recent court documents reveal that the DOI claims to have raised questions after evidence was submitted by other tribes against the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians. Opposing tribes like the Kletsel and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nations have submitted historical records that disprove the exemptions claimed by the Pomo tribe. They’ve also submitted land-use accounts that reveal how the Vallejo Valley may actually fall into the Patwin territory.

The DOI says it has to study these materials to determine whether they were misunderstood during earlier reviews or wrongly discounted altogether. The DOI already tried to rescind its approval in March 2025, but a federal judge ruled against the DOI because it didn’t give the tribe proper notice and violated administrative processes. This ruling has reopened the project for review.

Deep Divides Across Tribes

The Scotts Valley Band tribe responded fast to the earlier attempt to rescind the approval in March 2025, claiming that the objections originated from the economic interests of other tribes instead of being based on historical accuracy. The Pomo tribe claimed that the motivations for the reversal of the Vallejo Casino approval were anti-competitive. Tribal Chairman Shawn Davis said that competing tribes obviously wanted to protect their nearby gaming venues, but the Scotts Valley community pursued its casino following every required step.

Davis also mentioned that the land was already placed in a trust, which should allow the tribe to develop its casino. His opinion is that smaller California tribes that try to establish gaming operations often face a lot of resistance from other tribal communities. Meanwhile, other tribes have been fighting the project for years, claiming that the land belongs to the Patwin territory. Chairman Anthony Roberts from the Yolo County Cache Creek Casino Resort says that the DOI’s reversal shows how the federal government is actively trying to correct years of mistakes. His tribe claims that their interests are purely ancestral, not economic.

How the Decision Impacts the Bay Area

While the intended project is in Solano County, the impact of its reverse or halted approval process can impact the entire region up to the South Bay. Casinos of this scale would increase traffic, jobs and spending in various counties around Vallejo’s borders. Economic research shows that employment rises in all casino-related industries close to a new development, including hospitality, security, food service and administrative employment opportunities, would rise from Contra Costa to Napa. This benefit will spill across the nearby counties and impact all races in various sectors.

Every expectation has now frozen until the review finishes. However, delays could change regional plans tied to community investment, transportation and land use, making the impact less recognizable if the venue ever opens. The Bay Area isn’t known for massive resort-style casino developments as part of its entertainment landscape. Many residents choose to travel to the Central Valley, Sacramento County and even across state borders. It explains why regional planners watched the project closely because a massive venue in North Bay could change traffic patterns, construction demand and hotel supply entirely. The recent review simply turns everything back into guesswork.

What to Expect From the DOI’s Review

The DOI claims to attempt the review’s completion quickly, but that doesn’t mean it will happen overnight. The department has to review its administrative record, assess any newly submitted evidence and historical materials from other tribes and verify whether its previous decision meets federal requirements. The DOI will also consider how the court ruling in October will limit their decision, as the judge made it clear that the department owes the tribe proper notice and a reasonable time to respond before any final decision is made.

Various lawsuits also remain active alongside the federal review. The Scotts Valley Band has filed motions in three federal cases on Dec. 5, aiming to dismiss any lawsuits brought forward by competing tribes. These motions aim to challenge the land-into-trust decision, but new and old legal disputes will outlast the DOI review process if the motions fail. The department’s decision will carry even greater weight if the motions succeed.

The DOI will also assess archaeological reports, historical land-use accounts and ethnographic sources to deliver a better decision based on the facts. These records typically make up the foundation of decisions for the IGRA, and the department may reconsider its former decision-making methods if earlier records were expanded or corrected. The coming months are sure to reveal a lot of rollercoaster moments between the DOI, tribes and regional planners waiting to make changes to the local infrastructure.