ELECTION 2022: Mahan Holds Lead over Chavez in Latest Vote Count

Three days after the general election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez narrowed the gap slightly in the San Jose mayoral battle with front-runner Matt Mahan, with 62% of ballots counted.

City Councilmember Mahan has been the front runner from the first returns, and his vote lead grew by two votes today, to 4,768, while his percentage lead dropped slightly, from 3.5% to 2.8% in the latest incomplete, unofficial returns posted at 5pm Friday, Nov. 11 by the county Registrar of Voters.

The elections office had predicted the tedious daily ballot count would accelerate today, but that didn't happen: 34,376 new mail-in ballots from San Jose voters were reported at 5pm, about the same rate as Thursday. The counting is to continue through the weekend, with daily totals scheduled to be announced at 5pm Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Mahan’s lead grew after Thursday’s count, but while the Friday margin held steady, his percentage of the vote dropped to 51.38%, compared to 48.62% for Chavez.

Chavez, who outspent Mahan by nearly $2 million, would need 52% of the estimated 115,000 uncounted ballots to grab a victory.

The list of Election Day front runners in the county remained unchanged after Friday's count, with Robert Jonsen holding his lead over Kevin Jensen in the Santa Clara County Sheriff race, with a 7,432-vote margin.

City Councilmember Sylvia Arenas continued to widen her lead over former council member Johnny Kamis in the Santa Clara County District 1 supervisor contest to 5,659 votes.

In the city of Santa Clara, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor also continued to widen her lead over Councilmember Anthony Becker, to 391 votes, out of 20,347 cast so far, in the incomplete, unofficial Friday elections report.

In the election between two Democrats for the District 10 California Senate seat, Lily Mei clung to a 390-vote lead over Aisha Wahab after Friday's report by the California Secretary of State.