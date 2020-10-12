East Side Shooting Marks San Jose’s 33rd Homicide of 2020

San Jose police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place around 2am at King and Story roads. Authorities say they found a man in his car suffering from at least one gunshot wound early this morning.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police have yet to publicly identify any suspects or motives.

The shooting marks the city’s 33rd homicide of 2020.

SJPD urges anyone with information about the killing to contact detectives Sgt. T.J. Lewis or Officer Brian Meeker at 408.277.5283. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408.947.7867.