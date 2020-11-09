Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Crashing Into Parked Plane at Reid-Hillview Airport

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle into a parked airplane at Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose on Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 4:45pm to the airport at 2500 Cunningham Ave. in East San Jose on suspicion of a vehicle collision into an aircraft.

The driver, identified as Hung Nguyen, allegedly damaged three planes in the crash.

He was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive and will be booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of DUI after his release from the hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 408.808.4500 or a tip line at 408.808.4431.