San Jose Lifts COVID Mask Mandate, Aligning with State and County

Masks will no longer be required indoors in most places across San Jose after the City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to align with the state's masking guidelines.
While the state and Santa Clara County lifted indoor mask requirements in mid-February and early March, San Jose had continued to require them in public places like grocery stores and restaurants.
The repeal of the city's mask mandate will take effect immediately as an urgency ordinance.
City officials said in a memo recommending repealing the mask requirement that keeping it in place has led to "public confusion" about masking policies and that the requirement is no longer necessary since COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen precipitously in the year's first quarter.
“With the recent transition by the Santa Clara County health officer from a mandate to a strong recommendation to wear face covering indoors, it makes sense to repeal our ordinance to align with the county and state and federal and minimize any confusion with the public,” said Dolan Beckel, the director of the city's Office of Civic Innovation.
Under the state's guidance, wearing a mask indoors is recommended but not required in public places where people from different households frequently mix and interact, including schools.
Masks will still be required regardless of vaccination status under state and federal rules in health care facilities, homeless shelters, prisons, long-term care facilities and on public transit.
The County of Santa Clara stinks of incompetence and poor decision making.
Embarrassing.
Months after even the most oppressive and ineffective mandates were lifted, the inept San Jose leadership finally decides to take action?
CA is cursed with the dumbest people, rising to the highest levels in bureaucracy –
it is a wonder that Silicon Valley even exists to fund their foolish waste of taxpayer dollars.
November needs to be a time to Clean House of all entrenched career elected officials.
What were they waiting for – the Fantasy of ‘Zero Covid’?
For the last several weeks – we have been as close to ‘zero covid’ as ever.
The Rational Facts are that in CA Hospitals (as of Feb 25th):
ICU Bed Utilization w/Covid is ……………… 3%
Inpatient Bed Utilization w/Covid is . .……. 2%
Percent Inpatients with Covid is .…………. 3%
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low (AP, April, 2022)
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, offering a much needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the omicron surge.
The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen more than 90% in more than 2 months, and some hospitals are going days without a single COVID-19 patient in the ICU for the first time since early 2020.
Everyone was ignoring the County, so instead of acknowledging the fecklessness, they’ve decided to brush it off.
This should read,
The Rational Facts are that in CA Hospitals (as of April 5th, down 80% since Feb 25th):
ICU Bed Utilization w/Covid is ……………… 3%
Inpatient Bed Utilization w/Covid is . .……. 2%
Percent Inpatients with Covid is .…………. 3%