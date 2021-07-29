California Now Recommends Masks in All Indoor Settings; San Jose Schools Mandate Vaccine or Tests for Teachers, Staff

In response to the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and new CDC guidance calling for masking measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible and deadly Delta variant, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) July 28 updated its Guidance for Face Coverings, recommending mask use for indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

“”The Delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state. We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the state public health officer.

Under the CDC’s new guidance, more than 90% of California’s population is currently in areas designated as substantial or high transmission, including all Bay Area counties. San Francisco and Alameda County are in the highest CDC category for community transmission. Santa Clara and San Mateo counties are in the next highest category, in maps released Wednesday.

According to the CDC, getting vaccinated helps protect from the virus and the circulating variants, including the Delta variant that is now seen in the majority of California’s new cases.

Earlier this week, California announced it is requiring all state and health care employees to provide proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing. California had also led with its K-12 school guidance, requiring universal masking and other prevention measures as schools fully open for the upcoming school year

The San Jose Unified School District told several news outlets Wednesday it will require teachers and staff to either be vaccinated or tested twice a week for the coronavirus, effective Aug. 1. District spokesperson Jennifer Maddox told The Mercury News, “I suspect that’s going to be the direction most districts go” as concerns grow about rising infection rates driven by the more contagious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Everyone has the same goal overall of keeping students and staff as safe as possible,” Maddox told the Mercury News.

More than 90% of San Jose Unified’s 2,700 teachers and staff already have been vaccinated, school officials said.

Maddox said.

San Jose Unified will also mandate that masks be worn inside and outside of school buildings, regardless of vaccination status — a step further than state public health guidelines, which only require masks indoors. While indoors, students will need to maintain three feet of distance between each other.

Also this week, the California State University System followed the state’s lead the next day, rolling out a requirement that staff and students who come to campus must be vaccinated by the end of September. Santa Clara County said it will have a similar policy for its employees.

State health officials said they are continuing to motivate businesses and local communities to encourage vaccination to prevent new outbreaks in areas of substantial and high transmission.

Unvaccinated Californians can go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule their appointment or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic.

The CDC also updated its guidance to recommend all teachers, staff and students in K-12 schools wear masks, even if they are fully vaccinated. Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place, including masking and vaccination, if they are eligible. There is consensus among all leading authorities—including the CDC, CDPH, and the American Academy of Pediatrics—that universal masking is the safest and surest approach to full in-person instruction.

As of July 28: