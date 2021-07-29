California Now Recommends Masks in All Indoor Settings; San Jose Schools Mandate Vaccine or Tests for Teachers, Staff

In response to the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and new CDC guidance calling for masking measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible and deadly Delta variant, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) July 28 updated its Guidance for Face Coverings, recommending mask use for indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.
“”The Delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state. We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the state public health officer.
Under the CDC’s new guidance, more than 90% of California’s population is currently in areas designated as substantial or high transmission, including all Bay Area counties. San Francisco and Alameda County are in the highest CDC category for community transmission. Santa Clara and San Mateo counties are in the next highest category, in maps released Wednesday.
According to the CDC, getting vaccinated helps protect from the virus and the circulating variants, including the Delta variant that is now seen in the majority of California’s new cases.
Earlier this week, California announced it is requiring all state and health care employees to provide proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing. California had also led with its K-12 school guidance, requiring universal masking and other prevention measures as schools fully open for the upcoming school year
The San Jose Unified School District told several news outlets Wednesday it will require teachers and staff to either be vaccinated or tested twice a week for the coronavirus, effective Aug. 1. District spokesperson Jennifer Maddox told The Mercury News, “I suspect that’s going to be the direction most districts go” as concerns grow about rising infection rates driven by the more contagious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.
“Everyone has the same goal overall of keeping students and staff as safe as possible,” Maddox told the Mercury News.
More than 90% of San Jose Unified’s 2,700 teachers and staff already have been vaccinated, school officials said.
San Jose Unified will also mandate that masks be worn inside and outside of school buildings, regardless of vaccination status — a step further than state public health guidelines, which only require masks indoors. While indoors, students will need to maintain three feet of distance between each other.
Also this week, the California State University System followed the state’s lead the next day, rolling out a requirement that staff and students who come to campus must be vaccinated by the end of September. Santa Clara County said it will have a similar policy for its employees.
State health officials said they are continuing to motivate businesses and local communities to encourage vaccination to prevent new outbreaks in areas of substantial and high transmission.
Unvaccinated Californians can go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule their appointment or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic.
The CDC also updated its guidance to recommend all teachers, staff and students in K-12 schools wear masks, even if they are fully vaccinated. Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place, including masking and vaccination, if they are eligible. There is consensus among all leading authorities—including the CDC, CDPH, and the American Academy of Pediatrics—that universal masking is the safest and surest approach to full in-person instruction.
As of July 28:
- California has 3,822,551 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
- There were 6,849 newly reported confirmed cases Tuesday.
- Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations.
- For the week of July 14-20, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 20.7 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 3.5 per 100,000 per day.
- The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 600% higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.
- The seven-day positivity rate is 5.9%.
- There have been 73,252,199 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 116,448 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
- There have been 63,849 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
- Providers have reported administering a total of 43,663,282 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 49,539,695 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.
I checked and the authors LinkedIn suggests he’s not affiliated with Mercury News.
This suggests he’s writing this story using someone else’s work and not his own?
Of course there’s a spike in Covid-19 cases!!! The current scum bag of a President and his corrupt administration have allowed hundreds of thousands of Covid positive illegal immigrants pour into our country and into our communities.
WILLIAM ASHBLESS you observed:
I checked and the authors LinkedIn suggests he’s not affiliated with Mercury News.”
The information is accurate if you read from the merc news here (https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/28/san-jose-unified-mandates-vaccination-or-testing-for-teachers-and-staff/) You wrote:
“This suggests he’s writing this story using someone else’s work and not his own?”
But he said it was from the Merc, so no plagiarism or misconduct, your trying to just start a fight.
NWS wrote:
“Of course there’s a spike in Covid-19 cases!!! The current scum bag of a President and his corrupt administration have allowed hundreds of thousands of Covid positive illegal immigrants pour into our country and into our communities.”
BEFORE YOU MAKE A CONCLUSION YOU BETTER HAVE SCIENTIFIC PROOF, OTHERWISE YOUR JUSAT MAKING UP A STORY HERE. I AM TIRED OF THIS KIND OF GARBAGE BEING POSTED AND PEOPLE GETTING AWAY WITH IT.
BY THE WAY WE ARE BACK TO THE RED TRIER WE USED TO USE FROM THE PAST, HEADING TO PURPLE AGAIN.
You do know that under the original color codes we are back to code red. You should read the article from the Merc news here (https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/19/californias-delta-covid-surge-would-vault-a-dozen-or-more-counties-to-widespread-purple-tier/)
Specifically:
“How bad is California’s Delta COVID-19 surge? If the Golden State was still using its four-color reopening blueprint for ranking counties by infection rates, at least a dozen, including Los Angeles, Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano now would be in the most-restrictive purple tier, and many businesses would not be fully open.
And that’s using new metrics introduced in March that made it easier for counties with higher case rates to move into lower-restriction tiers once the state reached what it considered equitable vaccination rates. Using the state’s original tier definitions, 29 counties, including San Francisco, now would be purple, which meant that the virus was widespread, a Bay Area News Group analysis found.”
And:
“But given the Delta variant’s high transmissibility and rapid spread, even in the highly vaccinated Bay Area where many people continue wearing masks, new restrictions may be in order.
“The Delta variant’s transmissibility is so much greater than anything we’ve encountered,” Swartzberg said. “I think the Bay Area was wise in recommending masks indoors for everyone. If things continue on the trajectory we’re seeing, the Bay Area will probably have to mandate it and hope it’s sufficient to flatten the curve.”
SORRY BUT ALL OF YOU THAT DIDN’T GET VACCINATED, NOR PRACTICED SAFETY JUST PUT US BACK INTO THE HOLE AGAIN, GOOD WORK!!!
Steven Goldstein,
NOW LETS LOOK AT THE TOP 25:
BLUE STATES: 1. Vermont: Number of people fully vaccinated: 418,829: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.12, 2. Massachusetts: Number of people fully vaccinated: 4,366,341: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.35, 3. Maine: Number of people fully vaccinated: 847,199: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.03, 4. Connecticut: number of people fully vaccinated: 2,231,811: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.6, 5. Rhode Island: Number of people fully vaccinated: 643,774: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.77, 6. Maryland: number of people fully vaccinated: 3,514,298: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.13, 7. New Hampshire: Number of people fully vaccinated: 786,808: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.87, 8. New Jersey: Number of people fully vaccinated: 5,096,321: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.38, 9. Washington: Number of people fully vaccinated: 4,333,260: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.91, 10. New Mexico: Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,183,675: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.45, 11. New York: Number of people fully vaccinated: 10,954,046: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.31, 12. Oregon: Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,334,660: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.35, 13. District of Columbia: Number of people fully vaccinated: 382,126: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.14, 14. Virginia: Number of people fully vaccinated: 4,594,024: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.82
RED STATES: 15. Colorado: Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,096,731: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.77
BLUE STATES: 16. Minnesota: Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,004,997: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.28, 17. Hawaii: Number of people fully vaccinated: 752,060: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.12, 18. California: Number of people fully vaccinated: 20,553,610: percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.02, 19. Delaware: Number of people fully vaccinated: 506,457: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.01
PURPLE STATES: 20. Pennsylvania: Number of people fully vaccinated: 6,601,178: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.56, 21. Wisconsin: Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,986,410: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.29
RED STATES: 22. Iowa: Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,552,448: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.2, 23. Nebraska: Number of people fully vaccinated: 946,549: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.93
PURPLE STATE: 24. Michigan: Number of people fully vaccinated: 4,837,915: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.44
OUT OF THE 50 TOP HALF STATES AND DC 3 RED STATES, 3 PURPLE STATE, AND 19 BLUE STATES
NO STORY MADE UP HERE, LOL!!!
NWS
WOW THAT IS A WHOPPER, YOU KNOW THAT THE SO-CALLED RED STATES ARE THE ONES WITH THE LEAST VACCINATIONS!!! (https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/public-health/states-ranked-by-percentage-of-population-vaccinated-march-15.html)
THE STATES WITH THE WORST VACCINATION RATES ARE:
RED STATES: 25. Florida: Number of people fully vaccinated: 10,320,953: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.05, 26. Illinois: Number of people fully vaccinated: 6,073,610: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.93, 27. South Dakota: Number of people fully vaccinated: 411,392 Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.5, 28. Ohio: Number of people fully vaccinated: 5,378,842: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.02, 29. Alaska: Number of people fully vaccinated: 329,981: percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.11, 30. Kentucky: Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,010,070: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.99,
PURPLE STATE: 31. Arizona: Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,254,456: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.71
RED STATES: 32. Utah: Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,417,434: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.21, 33. Montana: Number of people fully vaccinated: 469,71: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.95,
BLUE STATE: 34. Indiana: Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,943,569: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.72, 35. Nevada: Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,344,053: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.64
RED STATE: 36. Kansas: Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,259,549: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.23, 37. North Carolina: Number of people fully vaccinated: 4,533,215: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.22, 38. Texas: Number of people fully vaccinated: 12,503,152: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.12, 39. Missouri: Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,484,985: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.49, 40. South Carolina: Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,064,053: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.09, 41. North Dakota: Number of people fully vaccinated: 302,806: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.74, 42. Oklahoma: Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,571,398: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.71, 43. West Virginia: Number of people fully vaccinated: 696,799: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.88, 44. Tennessee: Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,637,211: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.62
BLUE STATE: 45. Georgia: Number of people fully vaccinated: 4,037,519: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.03
RED STATES: 46. Idaho: Number of people fully vaccinated: 661,753: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 37.03, 47. Louisiana: Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,690,044: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.35, 48. Wyoming: Number of people fully vaccinated: 209,600: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.22, 49. Arkansas: Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,074,872: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 35.62, 50. Mississippi: Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,012,480: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.02, 51. Alabama: Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,662,812: Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.91
OUT OF THE 50 BOTTOM HALF WORST STATES AND DC 3 BLUE STATES, ONE PURPLE STATE, AND 24 RED STATES:
This is really dumb. If you look at the Santa Clara County dashboard for ICU and non-ICU hospitalizations they haven’t changed at all for months and are way down from January. Look at it yourself everyone. Don’t just read the headlines. The absurdity of this all really does need to end.
First, you are currently correct regarding the information regarding the hospitalizations. However the color codes are based on the current positive test results (https://covid19.sccgov.org/dashboard-testing) and are not based on hospitalizations, which tend to lag as much as 3 to 4 weeks behind the positivity rates. Which if you look at that website indicates we are on track to peaking at the same level as we were in July 2020. And it is 2.1% higher than it was June 30, 2021. Which is a 520% increase
And if you look at the CA.GOV hospital database it indicates that Santa Clara County currently has only 81 available ICU beds at this time, remember if it ever reaches below 30, that will likely cause the most severe control measures again. The SCC Covid database does not contain this information it refers to the stat dashboard. You can see it here (https://public.tableau.com/views/COVID-19HospitalsDashboard/Hospitals?:embed=y&:showVizHome=no). In January we only had 40 available beds. One could state we really didn’t make much progress here. In June of last year, we had 230 available beds. In one week, the available beds shrunk by 7.
Joe I really think you are not really doing good homework at this time. I am not “just reading the headlines” and my information is not looking good.
And if you look at this website (https://covid19.sccgov.org/covid-19-variant-dashboard) you will see there are the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Eta, Iota, 2 unmamed variants, Kappa, and Zeta variants. There is VERY little news discussing these and the vaccines at this time.
Lets face the facts, there is a lot going on, and most of it is not good, even with the vaccines, and yes I got mine.