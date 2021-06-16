Cooling Centers Open Today in San Jose and Across the County, as Triple-Digits Loom

San Jose’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Department is activating @CityofSanJose Cooling Centers beginning today, June 16 and continuing until Friday, June 18, at the Camden Community Center and Joyce Ellington Branch Library.
Residents who visit a cooling center must follow all county guidelines
The Camden Community Center is open 1-9 pm, and is located at 3369 Union Ave.
The Joyce Ellington Library is open 1-6pm, and is located at 491 E. Empire St.
A severe heat advisory is in effect, with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees or higher for at least three days.
County health officials warn that extremely hot weather can result in heatstroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn, heat rash, and in some instances death, and asked residents to “take safety measures to stay safe and lend a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors.”
“If you know of a vulnerable person without air conditioning, such as an elderly or infirm neighbor or someone with a drug or alcohol disorder or severe mental illness, please help them get to an air-conditioned space between the hours of 10am. and 8pm,” the city said in a health advisory.
“If you see someone on the street who may be having a life-threatening reaction to the heat, please call 911.”
Here are other local cooling centers that are open this week:
Cupertino
Cupertino Library, 10800 Torre Ave., Cupertino
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm
Gilroy
Gilroy Library, 350 W 6th St., Gilroy
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm
Los Altos
Los Altos Library, 13 S San Antonio Rd., Los Altos
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm
Milpitas
Milpitas Library, 160 N Main St., Milpitas
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm
Milpitas Senior Center, 40 N. Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm
Morgan Hill
Morgan Hill Library, 660 W Main Ave., Morgan Hill
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm
Santa Clara
Senior Center, 1303 Fremont St., Santa Clara
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm
Saratoga
Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm