Cooling Centers Open Today in San Jose and Across the County, as Triple-Digits Loom

San Jose’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Department is activating @CityofSanJose Cooling Centers beginning today, June 16 and continuing until Friday, June 18, at the Camden Community Center and Joyce Ellington Branch Library.

Residents who visit a cooling center must follow all county guidelines

The Camden Community Center is open 1-9 pm, and is located at 3369 Union Ave.

The Joyce Ellington Library is open 1-6pm, and is located at 491 E. Empire St.

A severe heat advisory is in effect, with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees or higher for at least three days.

County health officials warn that extremely hot weather can result in heatstroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn, heat rash, and in some instances death, and asked residents to “take safety measures to stay safe and lend a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors.”

“If you know of a vulnerable person without air conditioning, such as an elderly or infirm neighbor or someone with a drug or alcohol disorder or severe mental illness, please help them get to an air-conditioned space between the hours of 10am. and 8pm,” the city said in a health advisory.

“If you see someone on the street who may be having a life-threatening reaction to the heat, please call 911.”

Here are other local cooling centers that are open this week:

Cupertino

Cupertino Library, 10800 Torre Ave., Cupertino

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm

Gilroy

Gilroy Library, 350 W 6th St., Gilroy

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm

Los Altos

Los Altos Library, 13 S San Antonio Rd., Los Altos

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm

Milpitas

Milpitas Library, 160 N Main St., Milpitas

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm

Milpitas Senior Center, 40 N. Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm

Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Library, 660 W Main Ave., Morgan Hill

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm

Santa Clara

Senior Center, 1303 Fremont St., Santa Clara

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm

Saratoga

Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17, 1pm – 6pm