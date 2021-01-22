Calif. Says It’s Safe to Use Scrutinized Lot of Moderna Coronavirus Vaccines

Santa Clara County public health officials have allowed administrations of certain Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses to resume following the state's investigation of potential allergic reactions to the vaccine.

The California Department of Public Health ordered a temporary pause Sunday on administrations of Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna lot 41L20A after several recipients in San Diego County experienced an allergic reaction possibly connected to the vaccine.

California’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Erica Pan, issued new guidance Wednesday allowing health care providers to resume administering doses from the 41L20A lot after the state consulted with officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and San Diego County’s Department of Public Health.

Santa Clara County’s Public health Department had received 21,800 doses of vaccine from the 41L20A lot as of Monday to distribute to health care providers. However, the vaccine doses had not been administered at the time of the freeze.

“These findings confirm that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are working just as they should,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said.

According to the county, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, El Camino Health and Stanford Health Care will now be able to administer the vaccine doses to health care workers, nursing home residents and staff and people age 75 or older.

“People in Santa Clara County can feel confident that vaccinating our community against Covid-19 will save lives and serve as our path out of the pandemic,” Cody said.

County residents can visit sccfreevax.org to find updated information on who is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine and where it is available.