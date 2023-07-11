Bay Area Temperatures to Begin Rising Today, Peaking to over 100 This Weekend

Planning outdoor activities this weekend? It might be a good idea to take some extra precautions as Bay Area temperatures are expected to rise higher than initially forecast.

going into the weekend, with inland highs predicted to range from the upper 90s up to 110 degrees by Saturday.

This week's warming trend begins today, with inland temperatures hitting the mid-80s to low 90s from the North Bay to southern Monterey County.

Temperatures are expected to peak starting Friday, with moderate to major heat risk for much of the Bay Area, North Bay and Central Coast. With low relative humidity, this weekend's dry heat also brings an elevated danger of fires inland, the NWS warns.

Overnight lows in the interior valleys should dip into the 60s, but are expected to remain in the 70s to 80s in the hills. Meanwhile, slightly cooler temperatures are on the forecast for Monday.

People looking for relief from the heat can head to the coast, which will continue to remain under a marine influence that will keep temperatures hovering from the mid-60s to low-70s during the weekend.

Toby Roca is a reporter with Bay City News.