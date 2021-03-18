SCU President Investigated for Alleged Misconduct, Inappropriate Comments

Santa Clara University President Father Kevin O’Brien is under investigation for alleged misconduct and comments, according to an email circulated to the Jesuit school community and shared with San Jose Inside.

University officials did not immediately provide comment.

In a bulletin sent to SCU staff Thursday, however, Board of Trustees Chairman John M. Sobrato affirmed that Father O’Brien has been placed on leave pending an inquiry by the USA West Province of the Jesuit Provincial Office.

The probe comes in response to allegations that O’Brien, according to the letter, “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries.”

O’Brien—a 54-year-old career priest, theologian and renowned author—succeeded Michael Engh as SCU president in 2019. According to a press release announcing his appointment as president, O’Brien is “a widely recognized Jesuit leader nationally,” having served on boards of Seattle and Marquette universities and Boston College, and “a widely sought commentator about the church.”

In his announcement of the investigation today, Sobrato said O’Brien has agreed to full cooperate with the Jesuit officials as they look into the allegations.

“At the same time,” Sobrato added, “we fully respect Father O’Brien’s right to a fair and impartial investigation, and we appreciate his strong belief that any complaints involving him should be held to the highest standard and carefully and independently investigated. As you know, transparency and accountability have been hallmarks of his tenure thus far, and Father O’Brien insists that they must apply especially now.”

SCU Provost Lisa Kloppenberg will serve as acting president for the time being, Sobrato went on to say, while Chief Operating Officer John Ottoboni and Chief of Staff Molly McDonald will temporarily take on some added responsibilities.

Below is a copy of Sobrato’s letter.

Dear Santa Clara University Community, I write to you with an important update. I have been informed by the provincial of the USA West Province that the Jesuit Provincial Office recently received accounts that Father O’Brien exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries. An independent investigation into these accounts is being conducted on behalf of the USA West Province and the conclusions of the province’s process will be shared with the Santa Clara University Board of Trustees. Father O’Brien was placed on leave from his position as university president for the duration of the investigation by the USA West Province consistent with its protocols. He has agreed to cooperate fully with the investigation and honor the process that he affirms annually as part of his ongoing Jesuit training. The Board of Trustees takes these accounts seriously. We also respect the need for a thorough investigation and support the actions being taken by the USA West Province Office. We reserve any further action on the part of the trustees until we have fully reviewed the final results of the investigation. The trustees support those who came forward to share their accounts. It is important that anyone who witnesses actions they believe are inconsistent with SCU’s values or rules is able to share their concerns and have confidence that they will be taken seriously. This is a value that Father O’Brien also affirms, in this case or any other. At the same time, we fully respect Father O’Brien’s right to a fair and impartial investigation, and we appreciate his strong belief that any complaints involving him should be held to the highest standard and carefully and independently investigated. As you know, transparency and accountability have been hallmarks of his tenure thus far, and Father O’Brien insists that they must apply especially now. On March 16 and 17, the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees was briefed on the matter and confirmed Father O’Brien’s appointment of Provost Lisa Kloppenberg to serve as acting president of Santa Clara University while he is on leave. To help during this period, Chief Operating Officer John Ottoboni and Chief of Staff Molly McDonald will also temporarily assume additional responsibilities. I would ask that everyone please allow the investigation to run its course. We will not be providing interim updates, but will communicate the final results of the investigation. Sincerely, John M. Sobrato '83

Chair, Santa Clara University Board of Trustees

