Accused Child Molester Found Dead in Santa Clara County Jail

A 74-year-old Santa Clara County Main Jail inmate in San Jose died Saturday after being found unresponsive in his jail cell during a welfare check.

The man, who was housed alone, was found unresponsive in his cell in the jail's 2B dorm unit at about 2:05 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed before the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. The name of the inmate was not available as of Tuesday morning.

A preliminary investigation showed no signs of suspicious circumstances in the death, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man had been booked at the jail in June 2020 for multiple charges of lewd and lascivious acts against a child under the age of 14.

The in-custody death is being jointly investigated by the county Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office.

The jail death is the fourth in-custody death in the county in 2023 and the third in-custody death at a Santa Clara County jail since March, according to Santa Clara County Open Data, the county's public data portal.