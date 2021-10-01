San Jose Orders Closing of Sports Bar as Public Nuisance

The San Jose Police Department and the City Attorney's Office announced Thursday the upcoming closure of a sports bar for violations of various municipal, state and civil codes.

The Agava Sports Bar at 544 West Alma Avenue has been the source of dozens of calls from residents and neighbors reporting several dangerous and illegal incidents, police said.

The bar will cease operations on Oct. 17.

The police department's Vice Administration Unit and the attorney's office have been investigating and monitoring illicit activities at the bar since December of 2020.

Police also said there were several reports the bar remained open at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and was violating stay-at-home orders.

Since the beginning of 2021, police have responded to calls involving fights, narcotics violations and incidents involving weapons.

Police said there have been numerous arrests for drunk driving involving patrons leaving the bar, there was a double shooting involving two women, there was a traffic fatality in the parking lot and there have been arrests for prostitution.