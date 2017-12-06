Court Watchdog Arrested Just Weeks after Violent Encounter with Sheriff Deputy over Video

Susan Bassi, a Santa Clara County court watchdog who says she got her hand broken by a bailiff last month, apparently had another unfortunate run-in with officials this week. The Los Gatos resident says she was on her way to her own divorce proceeding at the downtown San Jose courthouse, where a sheriff’s deputy stopped and cited her at the front-door security screening. “I literally walked into the door, and they said, ‘You’re being arrested,’” Bassi recounts. According to her colleague, freelance journalist Stephen James, the Los Gatos resident was charged with violating a court order (Penal Code 1664a) prohibiting photography and video recording in the common areas of the Family Justice Center. (Taking photos at the courthouse has suddenly become quite the hot-button issue.) The allegation stems from a Nov. 14 confrontation in which Bassi says deputies broke her finger while trying to force her to stop recording in a family law record-viewing room. Bassi says she was trying to record a tense exchange between the cops and another local critic of the justice system, Scott Largent—who’s known for railing against judges and lawyers on his loudspeaker outside the courthouse. In an email court spokesman Benjamin Rada disputed Bassi’s account of the recent citation. “We understand that the cite and release of Ms. Bassi that occurred on December 4, 2017 was unrelated to events of November 17,” he wrote, referring Fly to the Sheriff’s Office for further comment. We reached out to the sheriff’s spokesflack but had yet to hear back as of press time. Bassi, who plans to sue the Sheriff’s Office for excessive force, considers the arrest retaliation for her activism. The citation requires Bassi to turn herself in at the Main Jail for booking and then return to court on Jan. 3 for an arraignment, which means she’ll have to reschedule a divorce hearing that was already set for the same day. “Now I have this to deal with,” she says, “right in time for the holidays.”
Wow. Look at the troll army leaving derogatory comments on this post. Amazing. Get a life trolls.
This incident is another example of the government using brute force to squelch dissent and punish whistleblowers. Bassi and Largent, and their joint activism have really gotten the attention of judges, court administrators and the puppet police force that runs security at the courthouse.
The arrest of Bassi is textbook retaliation for the exercise of civil rights, including free speech, freedom of association, and protest. The rule of law doesn’t apply anymore. Shame on the government employees responsible for this flagrant harassment. Thank you San Jose Inside for covering this important issue, and please stay with the story. There is more to come.
“When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.”
—Dresden James
“Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”
― Mark Twain
In 2009, I pulled public records on some judges, only to be followed back to my job by court deputies. Who got me alone in a back room there, to warne me that my research (as a writer/journalist) would get me hurt if I didn’t stop. That I could forget ever seeing my children ever again. That my job was toast; they had just hand delivered to my boss the latest filed accusations from my ex. Bassi is a journalist; reporters have the right to cover newsworthy events, free from official coercion, everywhere but a few places. Given the courts will no longer even admit there are tapes of hearings (to hide misconduct evidence), reporters should then be in the courtrooms, covering public hearings too. The unequal application of a “ ‘no recording’ inside the courthouse” “order” between counties is unconstitutional and disparate enough. Using it to further target and retaliate against investigative journalists and whistleblowers, particularly after maiming those persons, even temporarily, is a revelation that the Santa Clara courthouse is brutishly unsafe for anyone but those few sheeple who believe that such expanding judicial infringements upon basic freedoms and liberties should be always be obeyed/never questioned. A preposterous stance for any proud, freedom-loving American. Such cowardice be decidedly unAmerican, in a nation that proudly celebrate its colonial defiance, and, subsequent independence from, England. Aside from the false narrative trolling here, the fact is, California’s courthouses are a class system emanates. Palaces of judicial barony, where judges are royalty, attorneys gentry, and the public…, surfs. Deputies then perform their jobs as palace guard, easily forgetting their authority emanates from their oaths of office. But, absolute power corrupts, absolutely. https://youtu.be/-28fomOhfi4