Santa Clara County’s Still Finalizing Primary Vote Tallies

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has dominated the news cycle over the last few weeks, pushing thoughts of Super Tuesday into distant memories. But at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, bureaucrats are still working on tallying up the more than 493,000 ballots cast in the March 3 primary, which brought a 51 percent turnout.

In the race to replace state Sen. Jim Beall, with 99 percent of ballots accounted for, county supe Dave Cortese and ex-FEC chair Ann Ravel won tickets to the runoff, topping a crowded field that included San Jose Councilman Johnny Khamis and former assemblywoman Nora Campos.

In the 25th Assembly District contest, former Ohlone Community College District trustee and lone Republican contender Bob Brunton pulled off an upset over a crowded field as the eight Democratic contenders split the blue vote. But policy aide Alex Lee was able to edge out attorney Anne Kepner for a spot in the general.

In San Jose, a lucky few had enough votes to automatically nab their seats on the city council. District 2 Councilman Sergio Jimenez and District 8 Councilwoman Sylvia Arenas both sailed to re-election, while ex-Brigade CEO Matt Mahan dominated in his race with 58 percent of the vote to win the open District 10 seat.

Incumbents Lan Diep and Dev Davis, however, will face battles on the way to Nov. 3. In D4, Diep will square off with Berryessa School Board trustee David Cohen, who eked out approximately 600 more votes than the current councilman. Davis will joust with former Peace Corps volunteer Jake Tonkel for her District 6 seat, which she narrowly missed out on winning outright by less than two percent of the vote.

On the county stage, Assemblyman Kansen Chu will go toe-to-toe with ex-Sunnyvale Mayor Otto Lee for Cortese’s old seat. The pair beat out both East San Jose Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco and ex-San Jose Planning Commissioner John Leyba in the heavyweight contest.

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.