Silicon Valley officials held a press conference this morning at the Mineta San Jose International Airport—where multiple TSA workers were recently exposed to COVID-19—to share updates about the pandemic. Watch the livestream below.
San Jose Inside (https://sanjoseinside.com/)
Silicon Valley officials held a press conference this morning at the Mineta San Jose International Airport—where multiple TSA workers were recently exposed to COVID-19—to share updates about the pandemic. Watch the livestream below.
> WATCH: Coronavirus Update at San Jose International Airport
Thanks, SJI.
The fear was beginning to subside.
I heeded another jolt of alarmist hype.
Did Mayor Sam look serious and concerned, or was he is usual smiling self?