Thursday, March 12, 2020
A look inside San Jose politics and culture

San Jose Inside (https://sanjoseinside.com/)

News

WATCH: Coronavirus Update at San Jose International Airport

By / 1

Silicon Valley officials held a press conference this morning at the Mineta San Jose International Airport—where multiple TSA workers were recently exposed to COVID-19—to share updates about the pandemic. Watch the livestream below.

One Comment

  1. > WATCH: Coronavirus Update at San Jose International Airport

    Thanks, SJI.

    The fear was beginning to subside.

    I heeded another jolt of alarmist hype.

    Did Mayor Sam look serious and concerned, or was he is usual smiling self?

    Reply

Leave a Reply