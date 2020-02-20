Secretary of State Alex Padilla Slams Santa Clara’s Measure C

The state’s top election official showed up in Santa Clara today to personally denounce the city’s effort to shrink the number of council districts.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Measure C, which is championed by Mayor Lisa Gillmor and her allies, would exclude people of color from representation in their local government. At a presser hosted by the Council on American Islamic Relations in Santa Clara, Padilla compared the March 3 ballot initiative to the “strategic assault” on voting rights from the White House and Republican legislatures throughout the country.

California prides itself on doing the opposite, he said, by making it easier for eligible voters to participate in the democratic process.

“Shockingly,” Padilla said, “Measure C, here in the state of California in the year 2020, threatens to dilute the voting power of our diverse communities here in Santa Clara and restrict their opportunities to elect representatives of their choice here at the local level.”

The state official delivered his address in a narrow corridor packed with journalists and civil rights leaders, including La Raza Roundtable Chairman Victor Garza and San Jose-Silicon Valley Executive Board Member William Armaline.

Also in attendance was Wes Mukoyama, the lead plaintiff in a 2017 lawsuit that called the city’s at-large voting system a violation of the California Voting Rights Act. A judge affirmed as much in 2018, ordering the city to establish six districts.

That same year, the city saw Raj Chahal win a seat on the council—the first Asian American elected to the seven-member body even though Asian Americans make up more than 40 percent of Santa Clara’s population.

Former Assemblyman Paul Fong, who introduced Padilla at the news conference today, noted that the city already spent $4 million in legal costs fighting Mukoyama’s case, even though similar lawsuits in other cities have all ended in favor of plaintiffs. If Measure C passes, he said it would put the city at risk of even more litigation.

City leaders have defended Measure C by saying the court ruling to carve out six districts only applied through this year and that residents have a right to vote on a permanent system for elections thereafter. The three-district proposal stems from a recommendation by a council-appointed Charter Review Committee.

The Yes-on-C camp has tried to dismiss the opposition as tools of the S.F. 49ers, which have been locked in a years-long battle with the city over how to run Levi’s Stadium.

Though the NFL team has come out publicly against the measure, Fong said it’s important to emphasize that the anti-C coalition is primarily led by the Asian Law Alliance and a host of other civil rights advocates.

To date, Measure C has drawn opposition from the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, La Raza, Assembly members Evan Low (D-Campbell), Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) and Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) as well as former Congressman Mike Honda.