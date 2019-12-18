SJ Council Candidate Involved in Car Crash That Killed Pedestrian

San Jose City Council candidate Jenny Higgins Bradanini was involved in a car crash that killed a pedestrian Monday morning in Los Gatos.

Higgins Bradanini, who’s running for Councilman Johnny Khamis’ open District 10 seat, announced the incident in an email to her supporters Wednesday, saying she would take some time off to “recover from this accident and grieve the loss of life.”

According to campaign consultant Eric Stroker, Higgins Bradanini had left a meeting at San Jose City Hall to head to a doctor’s appointment when, at around 11:40am, she hit a pedestrian on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road.

Officials from the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department said a 66-year-old man involved in the impact was pronounced dead at the scene.

Higgins Bradanini, who was driving alone at the time of the crash, expressed sympathies for the man’s surviving loved ones.

“I am heartbroken and deeply saddened by this tragic death,” she wrote in an email. “My heart goes out to the man’s family and loved ones as they are suffering this tragic loss. Words cannot adequately express my sorrow, and I ask for your support in sending your thoughts and condolences to the devastated family.”

Higgins Bradanini is running in the March primary against former Brigade CEO Matt Mahan and local businesswoman Helen Wang.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.