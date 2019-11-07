Urban Catalyst Submits Plans for Senior Homes by Diridon Station

Development firm Urban Catalyst plans to build a senior living facility next to the Diridon Station in downtown San Jose. Slated to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2020, Delmas @ Downtown West will include 75 units of housing for the elderly.

The developer called the project crucial to addressing the shortage of senior housing projects in the city. “An assisted living/memory care facility like this hasn’t been built in downtown San Jose in nearly 35 years and is badly needed in our area at this point,” Urban Catalyst Founder Erik Hayden said. “Delmas @ Downtown West will give the baby boomer generation in San Jose a place to age gracefully.”

Details of the development surfaced earlier this week when Urban Catalyst submitted preliminary plans to the city of San Jose to build the project at 470 W. San Carlos St. The apartment will include 52 units reserved for seniors suffering from memory loss and diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia. The remaining 23 units will be reserved for tenants who need other forms of assisted living.

Teaming up with Aedis Architects CEO Thang Do, who designed the SoFA Market, Urban Catalyst also plans to include amenities such as a hair salon, theater and a library in Delmas @ Downtown West.

“Everyone deserves access to downtown San Jose’s amenities,” Do said. “Adding a senior living option to downtown is a great way to provide access for all age groups.”

The Downtown West project is going in next to another joint venture between Urban Catalyst and Do: Madera @ Google Village, an 80-unit apartment with 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space along West San Carlos Street.

Downtown West is part of Urban Catalyst’s broader vision to redevelop the area around Google’s future downtown HQ while taking advantage of Opportunity Zones—a tax cut program to spur investment in poor neighborhoods.

Just a few blocks from Delmas, Urban Catalyst is building a 170-room hotel. Another project just 300 feet from future BART is The Icon, a 247 unit apartment that will break ground in 2021. And by 2022, Urban Catalyst will complete building the Fountain Alley Building, formerly the Lido Nightclub 200 feet from a future BART station.

Nicholas Chan is a journalist who covers politics, culture and current events in Silicon Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @nicholaschanhk.