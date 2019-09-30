Op-Ed: Valley Water Close to Finalizing Key Flood Protections at Lake Cunningham Park

For many San Jose residents, Lake Cunningham Park is a great spot to enjoy family picnics and recreational activities in a natural environment.

Valley Water has nearly completed work on an $11.6 million flood protection project at Lake Cunningham Park that, when combined with homes and businesses

Our flood protection efforts will allow waters in Lower Silver Creek downstream of Cunningham Park to safely pass during a 100-year flow event. Our improvements at the park will ensure the detention facility functions as designed and can be certified with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).