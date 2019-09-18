Report: DA Served at Least Three Search Warrants in CCW Probe

Just about six weeks have passed since news broke about Santa Clara County DA Jeff Rosen’s investigation of Sheriff Laurie Smith’s top brass and their process for issuing permits to carry concealed weapons. While information about the probe has been tough to come by, the San Francisco Chronicle ran an article over the weekend that featured some previously unpublished information.

The Sept. 14 piece co-authored by Metro/San Jose Inside alumnus Josh Koehn noted that the DA actually served at least three warrants—two of which targeted a couple high-ranking sheriff officials and were apparently furnished prior to the Aug. 2 search at Smith’s Younger Avenue HQ. Fly knows from previous reporting that one of those higher-ups was Capt. James Jensen.

The article also corroborated some of this news organization’s reporting on AS Solution, the executive protection company that employs Martin Nielsen, whose extraordinary $45,000 contribution to a pro-Smith PAC raised some red flags. The Chron got Google and Facebook to confirm their ties to the security firm, a tidbit Fly previously heard from within the ranks at AS Solution but not directly from those companies.

Finally, the Chron reported that concealed carry permits are actually required for some jobs at AS Solution. That’s important to note because, as we’ve discussed before, that growing demand for armed executive protection in counties where concealed-gun permits are virtually impossible to get has created circumstances ripe for abuse.

Whether Smith or her allies slipped up by offering some kind of provable quid pro quo is an open question. Another head-scratcher, of course, is why anyone at AS Solution would feel the need to engage in that kind of deal making in the first place—given their line of work, their chances of securing a CCW permit would already be better than most.

Regardless, it may be awhile before we find out what the DA’s managed to dig up through the secretive search and seizure of digital evidence and the files full of concealed-gun permit applications. But there’s little doubt he’d target the county’s top cop unless he was onto something. If so, Fly expects to read all about it in a forthcoming indictment.

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.